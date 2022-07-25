SAN ANGELO, Texas – As of July 25th, 85% of the Lone Star State is under a burn ban status, with 22,984,560 of the population impacted by drought conditions.

According to Texas A & M Forest Services, 215 of the 254 counties in Texas are under a burn ban. Tom Green, Coke, Irion, Schleicher, Menard, Concho, Runnels, Reagan, Sutton, Kimble, Mason, McCulloch, and Coleman county are all under the burn ban. However, Sterling County is the only Concho Valley County that is not marked on the outdoor burn ban map provided by the Texas A & M outdoor burn ban map.

This photograph is courtesy of the Texas A & M Forest Services.

Along with burn bans, 99% of Texas is experiencing some sort of drought conditions.

A majority of the Concho Valley falls under severe drought conditions or extreme drought conditions.

Since Friday, July 22nd, Texas A & M Forest Services has responded to 38 wildfires burning across 1,458 acres.

This photograph is courtesy of the Texas A & M Forest Services.

Texas A & M Forest Services reminds everyone to do their part in preventing these wildfires in current conditions as humans are the cause of 90% of wildfires.

Avoid parking a vehicle in tall grass and clear out any debris that may be around when welding. Never leave a BBQ pit unattended and be aware that any spark may cause a wildfire.