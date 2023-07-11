SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Here is a look at the final proposed 2024‐2028 Capital Improvement Plan for the Council’s consideration. This resolution is the last step to adopting the 2024‐2028 CIP.
The Capital Improvement Plan was established to provide a routine process for identifying, evaluating, and advocating the capital needs of the City of San Angelo. Street, water, drainage, and park projects are in the CIP, as are new facilities and facility improvements.
There are currently 50 active projects totaling $492.8 million and 52 proposed projects worth $154.3 million.
The final proposed 2024‐2028 Capital Improvement Plan can be found on the budget’s web page.
Active Projects
Airport
- Construct South Taxilane – $4,322,840
- Convert RWY 9‐27 to Taxiway H, Reconstruct Taxiway H – $7,352,000
Animal Services
- Animal Shelter Rehabilitation – $1,642,000
Engineering
- Lakeview Heroes Drive and US 208 Water Line Extension – $549,160
- Randolph Water Line Replacement – $5,758,603
- SL 378 Utility Relocations – $5,278,700
- Street Construction ‐ General – $5,000,000
- Stormwater ‐ Quality Improvement Projects – $2,000,000
- Reconstruction of Foster Rd. – $3,589,390
- Stormwater ‐ Sunset Lake & Parkview Lake Improvements – $3,409,999 *
- Reconstruction of S. Jackson St. from Knickerbocker Rd. to Railroad Tracks – $ 1,631,796
- Reconstruction of Avenue N from Sherwood Way to S. Chadbourne St. – $16,729,446
- Mill and Overlay of Sunset Dr. from Loop 306 to Foster Rd – $13,878,934
- Mill and Overlay of Smith Blvd. from Pulliam St. to Gordon Blvd. – $ 13,709,574
- Mill and Overlay of Howard St. from Glenna St. to Sherwood Way – $11,177,372
- Mill and Overlay of E. Harris Ave. from N. Abe St. to N. Bell St – $6,687,464
- Mill and Overlay of Glenna Dr., Edmund, & 29th St. – $19,072,247
- Mill and Overlay of N. Chadbourne St. from Loop 306 to 43rd St. and Reconstruction of the S Curve between Loop 306 and Railroad Tracks – $9,648,662
- Reconstruction of N. Chadbourne St. from Railroad tracks to River – $14,807,180
- Reconstruction of College Hills Blvd. from Loop 306 to Avenue N – $31,712,046
- Mill and Overlay of Southwest Blvd. Phase A & B – $7,163,216
- Mill and Overlay of Johnson St. from Sherwood Way to Knickerbocker – $10,251,444
Facilities Maintenance
- Security Equipment Replacement -$50,000
Fire
- Ambulance – $3,275,000
- Fire Engine Replacement – $3,050,000
Fort Concho
- Fort Concho Barracks and Mess Halls 3 and 4 Reconstruction – $4,150,000
- Fort Concho Visitors’ Center Restoration and Improvements – $4,427,305
Operations
- Lake Nasworthy Improvements – $6,000,000
- Emergency Trailer Storage – $100,000
- City Hall Annex ‐ 34 E. Harris Avenue – $15,315,000
- New Landfill Site – $10,800,000
Parks
- Buffalo Soldiers Memorial – $471,400
- Splash pads – $850,000
- Riverbank Stabilization – $1,402,059
- Kids’ Kingdom Playground Replacement – $1,200,000
- Brown Neighborhood Park Renovation – $50,000
- Restrooms for Meadowcreek Park – $250,000
- Twin Buttes Reservoir Recreational Trails and Trailheads Improvements – $300,000
- Restrooms for Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park – $250,000
Recreation
- 29th Street Sports Complex Improvements – $1,566,654
Water Utilities
- Water Meter Reading AMI System Equipment Upgrades – $14,180,908
- Water Reclamation Plant Improvements – $55,536,300
- Water Treatment Plant Improvements – $62,402,900
- New Clearwell with New Piping – $11,550,000
- Hickory Groundwater Expansion – $42,600,000
- Lake Nasworthy Sanitary Sewer Collection System Improvements – $54,000,000
- A&M Waterline Replacement – $4,787,319
- North Concho River Wastewater System Improvements – $6,450,000
- Lift Station Improvements – $1,450,000
- Vacuum Truck – $1,000,000
Proposed Projects
Airport
- Rehab Hangar Roof
- Hangar Road Reconstruction
- Terminal Landscape and Fencing Improvements
- Reconstruct Taxiway D
- Rehabilitate Runway 18‐36, Taxiway A & B
- Rehabilitate Runway 3‐21
- Terminal IT Improvements
- Airport Storage Barn
- Tower Reconstruction
- Terminal Improvements (Bathrooms ‐ HVAC ‐ Roofs)
- Jet Bridge Reconstruction
- Terminal Parking Lot Reconstruction
- Terminal Drainage Improvements
Civic Events
- Foster Communications Coliseum Renovation
- Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial River Stage Improvements
Engineering
- Community Accessibility and Connectivity Project
- Shady Point Rd. Bridge Replacement
- Drainage ‐ River Valley Ln.
- Construction of Rick’s Dr. Sidewalk
- Mill and Overlay of Christoval Rd. from Paint Rock Rd. to S. Chadbourne St.
- Mill and Overlay of S. Chadbourne St. from River to Avenue L
- Twin Mountain Drive Extension
Facilities Maintenance
- City Hall ‐ Exterior Wall Waterproofing
Fire
- Fire Station 9
- Land for future Fire Stations
- Emergency Operations Center HVAC
Fort Concho
- Fort Concho Officers’ Row and Company Street Reconstruction
- Fort Concho Officers’ Quarters 8 ,6, 2 Restoration
Operations
- ADA Self Assessment and Transition Plan
- Public Works Facility
- Street and Bridge Facility Improvements
- Traffic Signal Replacement
- Traffic Operations Facility
- Twin Mountain Dr. and Knickerbocker Rd. Signal
- City Fuel Site Expansion
Parks
- South Concho Park and Trail renovation and improvements
- Santa Rita Neighborhood /School Park Renovation
Recreation
- Improved Nature Trail at Lake Nasworthy
Police
- Renovation of City Hall Annex to Accommodate Police Department
- New Police Training Academy
- Repairs and updates to the existing Police Training Academy
- Police Station Maintenance & Improvements
State Office
- Chase State Office Building Improvements
Water Utilities
- Water Production Control Center and Lab
- Water Chemical Building and Appurtenances
- Elevated Storage for Water Distribution System
- City Hall Annex Improvements
- North Concho River Area Sanitary Sewer Collection System Improvements (CIPP)
- Lake Operations Maintenance Facility