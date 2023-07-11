SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Here is a look at the final proposed 2024‐2028 Capital Improvement Plan for the Council’s consideration. This resolution is the last step to adopting the 2024‐2028 CIP.

The Capital Improvement Plan was established to provide a routine process for identifying, evaluating, and advocating the capital needs of the City of San Angelo. Street, water, drainage, and park projects are in the CIP, as are new facilities and facility improvements.

There are currently 50 active projects totaling $492.8 million and 52 proposed projects worth $154.3 million.

The final proposed 2024‐2028 Capital Improvement Plan can be found on the budget’s web page.

Active Projects

Airport

Construct South Taxilane – $4,322,840

Convert RWY 9‐27 to Taxiway H, Reconstruct Taxiway H – $7,352,000

Animal Services

Animal Shelter Rehabilitation – $1,642,000

Engineering

Lakeview Heroes Drive and US 208 Water Line Extension – $549,160

Randolph Water Line Replacement – $5,758,603

SL 378 Utility Relocations – $5,278,700

Street Construction ‐ General – $5,000,000

Stormwater ‐ Quality Improvement Projects – $2,000,000

Reconstruction of Foster Rd. – $3,589,390

Stormwater ‐ Sunset Lake & Parkview Lake Improvements – $3,409,999 *

Reconstruction of S. Jackson St. from Knickerbocker Rd. to Railroad Tracks – $ 1,631,796

Reconstruction of Avenue N from Sherwood Way to S. Chadbourne St. – $16,729,446

Mill and Overlay of Sunset Dr. from Loop 306 to Foster Rd – $13,878,934

Mill and Overlay of Smith Blvd. from Pulliam St. to Gordon Blvd. – $ 13,709,574

Mill and Overlay of Howard St. from Glenna St. to Sherwood Way – $11,177,372

Mill and Overlay of E. Harris Ave. from N. Abe St. to N. Bell St – $6,687,464

Mill and Overlay of Glenna Dr., Edmund, & 29th St. – $19,072,247

Mill and Overlay of N. Chadbourne St. from Loop 306 to 43rd St. and Reconstruction of the S Curve between Loop 306 and Railroad Tracks – $9,648,662

Reconstruction of N. Chadbourne St. from Railroad tracks to River – $14,807,180

Reconstruction of College Hills Blvd. from Loop 306 to Avenue N – $31,712,046

Mill and Overlay of Southwest Blvd. Phase A & B – $7,163,216

Mill and Overlay of Johnson St. from Sherwood Way to Knickerbocker – $10,251,444

Facilities Maintenance

Security Equipment Replacement -$50,000

Fire

Ambulance – $3,275,000

Fire Engine Replacement – $3,050,000

Fort Concho

Fort Concho Barracks and Mess Halls 3 and 4 Reconstruction – $4,150,000

Fort Concho Visitors’ Center Restoration and Improvements – $4,427,305

Operations

Lake Nasworthy Improvements – $6,000,000

Emergency Trailer Storage – $100,000

City Hall Annex ‐ 34 E. Harris Avenue – $15,315,000

New Landfill Site – $10,800,000

Parks

Buffalo Soldiers Memorial – $471,400

Splash pads – $850,000

Riverbank Stabilization – $1,402,059

Kids’ Kingdom Playground Replacement – $1,200,000

Brown Neighborhood Park Renovation – $50,000

Restrooms for Meadowcreek Park – $250,000

Twin Buttes Reservoir Recreational Trails and Trailheads Improvements – $300,000

Restrooms for Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park – $250,000

Recreation

29th Street Sports Complex Improvements – $1,566,654

Water Utilities

Water Meter Reading AMI System Equipment Upgrades – $14,180,908

Water Reclamation Plant Improvements – $55,536,300

Water Treatment Plant Improvements – $62,402,900

New Clearwell with New Piping – $11,550,000

Hickory Groundwater Expansion – $42,600,000

Lake Nasworthy Sanitary Sewer Collection System Improvements – $54,000,000

A&M Waterline Replacement – $4,787,319

North Concho River Wastewater System Improvements – $6,450,000

Lift Station Improvements – $1,450,000

Vacuum Truck – $1,000,000

Proposed Projects

Airport

Rehab Hangar Roof

Hangar Road Reconstruction

Terminal Landscape and Fencing Improvements

Reconstruct Taxiway D

Rehabilitate Runway 18‐36, Taxiway A & B

Rehabilitate Runway 3‐21

Terminal IT Improvements

Airport Storage Barn

Tower Reconstruction

Terminal Improvements (Bathrooms ‐ HVAC ‐ Roofs)

Jet Bridge Reconstruction

Terminal Parking Lot Reconstruction

Terminal Drainage Improvements

Civic Events

Foster Communications Coliseum Renovation

Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial River Stage Improvements

Engineering

Community Accessibility and Connectivity Project

Shady Point Rd. Bridge Replacement

Drainage ‐ River Valley Ln.

Construction of Rick’s Dr. Sidewalk

Mill and Overlay of Christoval Rd. from Paint Rock Rd. to S. Chadbourne St.

Mill and Overlay of S. Chadbourne St. from River to Avenue L

Twin Mountain Drive Extension

Facilities Maintenance

City Hall ‐ Exterior Wall Waterproofing

Fire

Fire Station 9

Land for future Fire Stations

Emergency Operations Center HVAC

Fort Concho

Fort Concho Officers’ Row and Company Street Reconstruction

Fort Concho Officers’ Quarters 8 ,6, 2 Restoration

Operations

ADA Self Assessment and Transition Plan

Public Works Facility

Street and Bridge Facility Improvements

Traffic Signal Replacement

Traffic Operations Facility

Twin Mountain Dr. and Knickerbocker Rd. Signal

City Fuel Site Expansion

Parks

South Concho Park and Trail renovation and improvements

Santa Rita Neighborhood /School Park Renovation

Recreation

Improved Nature Trail at Lake Nasworthy

Police

Renovation of City Hall Annex to Accommodate Police Department

New Police Training Academy

Repairs and updates to the existing Police Training Academy

Police Station Maintenance & Improvements

State Office

Chase State Office Building Improvements

Water Utilities