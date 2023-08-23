SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce has announced this year’s 20 Under 40 Honorees.

The 20 Under 40 Award recognizes a new generation of influential professionals who exemplify occupational merit, servant leadership and exude remarkable personal qualities. These individuals were nominated by their peers, supervisors, families, and friends as outstanding contributors to our community in both their professional and personal lives.

The 2023 Honorees

Emily Almaguer (Human Resources Manager with Goodyear Proving Grounds)

Ashley Ammons (CEO of United Way of the Concho Valley)

Rebekah Beltran (Director of Development for the WHIT Program)_

Lauren Conaway (Director of Marketing in Principal Industries)

Jacqueline Dowell (Director of Adult Education and Literacy at Howard College)

Kelsey Hernandez ( Public Information Officer with the San Angelo Police Department)

Megan Kauten (CPA with Oliver, Rainey & Wojtek)

Nick Kauten (SVPand CFO with the City National Bank)

Seth Mayberry (Financial Advisor with Thiamin Investments)

J.R. Orlando (Chief of Public Affairs with the 17th Training Wing, Goodfellow)

Jaquien Palacios (Web Developer at SethLife)

Arielle Plesant (Vice President of Consumer Lending with First Financial Bank)

Michael Richter (Owner of Phat Catz Gaming & Richter Real Estate Holdings)

Dr. Amanda Ritchie Ethridge ( Associate Director of Campus Experience at Angelo State University)

Sydney Savage (Social Services and Outreach Coordinator in Grape Creek ISD)

Senora Scott ( KLST/ KSAN Assistant News Director)

Jeffery Smith ( Hospice Care Consultant with Genitive Hospice)

Sidney Timmer (Outreach and Marketing Director with Concho Valley Community Action Agency and Be Theatre)

Molly Turk (Executive Director of Communications SAISD)

Dr. Kristi Urias (Anesthesiologist at Shannon Medical Center)

“Do them the honor of congratulating them when you see them! San Angelo is proud to call these honorees ours!” said the Chamber of Commerce.

The 20 Under 40 Awards Ceremony will be held on Thursday, October 26, 2023, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the McNease Convention Center. Registration for the event will open on September 1.

To see the Chamber of Commerce’s promotional video go here.