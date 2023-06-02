SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Dozens of golfers hit the course for a good cause on Friday, June 2 as part of the 2023 West Texas Rehab Spring Swing Golf Classis at Quicksand Golf Course.

Almost 40 teams with 150 players competed for prizes at the annual golf classic that benefits the West Texas Rehab Center.

“This is one of our over 40 events we do for West Texas Rehab and Hospice of San Angelo,” said Director of Donor Relations Stacy Greaves. “All of the funds that we raise here go back to treat the over 800 patients in all three of our facilities so for those patients that can’t afford their care we have fundraisers like this one to help sponsor them and their services.”



This is the third sponsored by City National Bank.