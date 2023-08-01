SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — The West Texas Legislative Summit, held by the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce, began on Tuesday morning, August 1, 2023.

Attendees await the beginning of the 19th annual West Texas Legislative Summit

The event gathers legislators and policymakers from across the state to discuss policy issues from energy and transportation to agriculture and national security.

Angelo State University President Ronnie Hawkins begins the Legislative Summit with opening remarks

Honorary co-hosts congressional Representative August Pfluger (R, TX-11), State Representative Drew Darby (R, HD72) and State Senator Charles Perry(R, SD28) will lead multiple panel discussions throughout the day, with additional breakout sessions led by policy experts.

Legislative Summit Agenda

Welcome & Opening Remarks | 8:15 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, Texas Tech University System

President Ronnie Hawkins, Angelo State University

Energy: Positioning America to Lead the World | 8:30 a.m. – 9:25 a.m.

Moderator: Congressman August Pfluger, TX11

Congressman Michael Burgess, TX26

Congressman Marc Veasey, TX33

Congressman Randy Weber, TX14

Chairman Christi Craddick, Railroad Commission of Texas

Ben Shepperd, President, Permian Basin Petroleum Association

Budget & Economics: Funding & the Future | 9:35 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Moderator: Representative Drew Darby, HD72

Congressman Jodey Arrington, TX19

Representative Terry Wilson, HD20

State Comptroller Glenn Hegar

Karr Ingham, Economist

Breakout Sessions: Healthcare, Higher Education, & Transportation | 10:45 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.

Healthcare

Facilitator: Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D., President, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

Senator Charles Perry, SD28

Senator Kevin Sparks, SD31

Greg Thompson, President and CEO, Wellpoint

Higher Education

Facilitator: Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, Texas Tech University System

Senator Drew Springer, SD30

Representative Dustin Burrows, HD83

Commissioner Harrison Keller, TX Higher Education Board

Dr. Cheryl Sparks, President, Howard College

Transportation

Facilitator: Commissioner Alvin New, TXDOT

Representative Brooks Landgraf, HD81

Caroline Mays, Director of Planning and Modal Programs, TXDOT

Stan Meador, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Texas Pacifico

Intelligence & National Security: From Cyber Threats to Global Competition | 1:30 p.m. – 2:25 p.m.

Moderator: Congressman August Pfluger, TX11

Congressman Keith Self, TX3

Colonel Angelina Maguinness, Commander 17TRW , Goodfellow Air Force Base

Keith Sledd, Chairman, Governor’s Committee to Support the Military

Mark Montgomery, Admiral (Ret), Director, Cyberspace Solarium Commission

Ronnie Hawkins, President, Angelo State University

Agriculture & Farm Bill: Protecting the Heartland, Sustaining the Nation | 2:35 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Moderator: Senator Charles Perry, SD28

Senator Pete Flores, SD24

Russell Boening, President, Texas Farm Bureau

Shawn Holladay, Chairman, National Cotton Council

Arthur Uhl, President, Texas and Southwest Cattle Raisers

Closing Remarks | 3:30 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.

Congressman August Pfluger, Senator Charles Perry, and Representative Drew Darby