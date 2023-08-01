SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — The West Texas Legislative Summit, held by the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce, began on Tuesday morning, August 1, 2023.
The event gathers legislators and policymakers from across the state to discuss policy issues from energy and transportation to agriculture and national security.
Honorary co-hosts congressional Representative August Pfluger (R, TX-11), State Representative Drew Darby (R, HD72) and State Senator Charles Perry(R, SD28) will lead multiple panel discussions throughout the day, with additional breakout sessions led by policy experts.
Legislative Summit Agenda
Welcome & Opening Remarks | 8:15 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, Texas Tech University System
President Ronnie Hawkins, Angelo State University
Energy: Positioning America to Lead the World | 8:30 a.m. – 9:25 a.m.
Moderator: Congressman August Pfluger, TX11
- Congressman Michael Burgess, TX26
- Congressman Marc Veasey, TX33
- Congressman Randy Weber, TX14
- Chairman Christi Craddick, Railroad Commission of Texas
- Ben Shepperd, President, Permian Basin Petroleum Association
Budget & Economics: Funding & the Future | 9:35 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Moderator: Representative Drew Darby, HD72
- Congressman Jodey Arrington, TX19
- Representative Terry Wilson, HD20
- State Comptroller Glenn Hegar
- Karr Ingham, Economist
Breakout Sessions: Healthcare, Higher Education, & Transportation | 10:45 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.
Healthcare
- Facilitator: Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D., President, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Senator Charles Perry, SD28
- Senator Kevin Sparks, SD31
- Greg Thompson, President and CEO, Wellpoint
Higher Education
- Facilitator: Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, Texas Tech University System
- Senator Drew Springer, SD30
- Representative Dustin Burrows, HD83
- Commissioner Harrison Keller, TX Higher Education Board
- Dr. Cheryl Sparks, President, Howard College
Transportation
- Facilitator: Commissioner Alvin New, TXDOT
- Representative Brooks Landgraf, HD81
- Caroline Mays, Director of Planning and Modal Programs, TXDOT
- Stan Meador, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Texas Pacifico
Intelligence & National Security: From Cyber Threats to Global Competition | 1:30 p.m. – 2:25 p.m.
Moderator: Congressman August Pfluger, TX11
- Congressman Keith Self, TX3
- Colonel Angelina Maguinness, Commander 17TRW , Goodfellow Air Force Base
- Keith Sledd, Chairman, Governor’s Committee to Support the Military
- Mark Montgomery, Admiral (Ret), Director, Cyberspace Solarium Commission
- Ronnie Hawkins, President, Angelo State University
Agriculture & Farm Bill: Protecting the Heartland, Sustaining the Nation | 2:35 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Moderator: Senator Charles Perry, SD28
- Senator Pete Flores, SD24
- Russell Boening, President, Texas Farm Bureau
- Shawn Holladay, Chairman, National Cotton Council
- Arthur Uhl, President, Texas and Southwest Cattle Raisers
Closing Remarks | 3:30 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.
Congressman August Pfluger, Senator Charles Perry, and Representative Drew Darby