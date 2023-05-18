SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Police Week activities continued in San Angelo today, May 18, as dozens of San Angelo Police Officers got to spend the day on the green at Quicksand Golf Course for the Police Week Golf Tournament.

Those that organized this event said that they enjoyed giving officer the chance to take part of the day off.

“I have worked with police officers the last year and I see how much work they put into the long hours they put in and it’s actually really nice to be able to give back to them and you know they give back so much to our community that we should be able to honor them,” said Co-chair of Goodfellow Police Week Adriana Farmer.

Police week activities will continue tomorrow evening with a “Back the Blue” family night at Old Central Firehouse.