SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — We at the Concho Valley Homepage have been collecting coats from across the Concho Valley for around two months now, waiting for the day when we can open our doors to give back to the community the same way you’ve all given to us. That day is today!

The giveaway will start at 5 p.m. and last until 8 p.m. It will take place at our Digital Bureau office, located in the Sunset Mall by the Men’s Dillard’s interior entrance, for any San Angelo resident to stop by and pick out a coat to help handle the frigid winter weather!

All of the coats have been dry-cleaned thanks to our partnership with San Angelo’s own Dry Clean Super Center. Any coats left over once the giveaway concludes will be distributed to charities, ministries and other initiatives who will be able to give them out.

Special thanks to Dry Clean Super Center and Brown Honda of San Angelo for helping us collect the coats!