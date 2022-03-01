SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 2022 Texas Primary Elections are underway across the state. In Tom Green County, polling places opened at 7:00 a.m. and will stay open until 7:00 p.m this evening, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Concho Valley Homepage will have comprehensive coverage of election results, both statewide and throughout the Concho Valley as they are reported after polls close this evening.

Before then, voters in Tom Green County can cast their ballot at one of 19 locations.

Polling Places

Angelo Bible Church – 3506 Sherwood Way Lobby Belmore Baptist Church -1214 South Bell Fellowship Hall Calvary Baptist Church – 2401 Armstrong St. Fellowship Center Christoval Community Center – 20022 Main, Christoval, TX 76935 Multi-Purpose Room Trinity Lutheran Church – 3536 Lutheran Way Fellowship Hall Concho Valley Transit District (Bus Depot) – 506 N. Chadbourne Annex Building SAF First Assembly of God – 1442 Edmund Blvd. Fellowship Hall Grape Creek ISD – 8207 US Hwy 87 N Gene Marsh Board Room Keating Paint and Body – 5050 N. Chadbourne Reception Area Paulann Baptist Church – 2531 Smith Blvd. The Chapel Oak Grove Senior Apartments – 4359 Oak Grove Blvd. Multi-Purpose Room Southgate Church of Christ – 528 Country Club Road Fellowship Hall Southside Recreation Center – 2750 Ben Ficklin Rd. Multi-Purpose Room St. Ambrose Catholic Church – 8602 Loop 570, Wall, TX 76957 Fellowship Hall MHMR Services of the Concho Valley, Admin. Bld. – W. Beauregard Jack Ray Room Veribest Baptist Church – 50 FM 2334, Veribest, TX 76886 Fellowship Hall Wesley Trinity United Methodist Church – 301 West 18th St. Fellowship Hall TxDOT – 4502 Knickerbocker Rd. Bldg. E Training Room St. Mark Presbyterian Church – 2506 Johnson Ave. Fellowship Hall

Democratic Primary Elections

Texas Governor

Rich Wakeland

Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez

Joy Diaz

Beto O’Rourke

Michael Cooper

Lieutenant Governor

Mike Collier

Michelle Beckley

Carla Brailey

Attorney General

S. “TBone” Raynor

Mike Fields

Joe Jaworski

Lee Merritt

Rochelle Mercedes Garza

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Janet T. Dudding

Angel Luis Vega

Tim Mahoney

Commissioner of the Land Office

Jinny Suh

Sandragrace Martinez

Michael Lange

Jay Kleberg

Commissioner of Agriculture

Ed Ireson

Susan Hays

Railroad Commissioner

Luke Warford

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3

Erin A. Nowell

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5

Amanda Reichek

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9

Julia Madonado

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5

Dana Huffman

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6

Robert Johnson

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 4

Beth Payán

Paula Knippa

Rosa Lopez Theofanis

County Chairman

Mercedes dela Cruz

Michael LePak, Sr.

Republican Primary Elections

If voters choose to vote in the Republican Primary, here are the elections voters will participate in and who is running for office:

Note: The Republican ballot will have 10 propositions that voters may want to review before they go to the poll.

United States Representative District 11

August Pfluger

Texas Governor

Kandy Kaye Horn

Chad Prather

Danny Harrison

Allen B. West

Rick Perry

Greg Abbott

Don Huffines

Paul Beiew

Lieutenant Governor

Zach Vance

Aaron Sorrelis

Trayce Bradford

Todd M. Bullis

Dan Patrick

Daniel Miller

Attorney General

Ken Paxton

George P. Bush

Louis Gohmert

Eva Guzman

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Glenn Hegar Mark V. Goloby

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Don W. Minton

Ben Armenta

Tim Westley

Jon Spiers

Dawn Buckingham

Rufus Lopez

Weston Martinez

Victor Avila

Commissioner of Agriculture

James White

Carey A. Counsil

Sid Miller

Railroad Commissioner

Wayne Christian

Tom Slocum Jr.

Sarah Stogner

Marvin “Sarge” Summers

Dawayne Tipton

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3

Debra Lehrmann

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5

Rebeca Huddle

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9

Evan Young

David J. Schenck

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 2

Mary Lou Keel

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5

Scott Walker

Clint Morgan

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6

Jesse F. McClure, III

Member, State Board of Education, District 15

Aaron Kinsey

Jay Johnson

State Senator, District 28

Charles Perry

State Representative, District 72

Drew Darby

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 4

Lesli R. Fitzpatrick

Tom Green County Judge

Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 1

Ben Nolen

Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 2

Leland Lacy

Andrew Graves

District Clerk

Anthony Monico

County Clerk

Christina Ubando

Lupe Gomez

County Treasurer

Dianna M. Spieker

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2

Sammy G. Farmer

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 1

Levi Vance

Susan Werner

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 2

Chris Duerstine

Tom Daniel

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 3

Martha Muro

Ron Perry

Stacye Speck

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 4

Eddie Howard

County Chairman

Bruce Burkett

Proposition 1

In light of the federal government’s refusal to defend the southern border, Texas should immediately deploy the National Guard, Texas Military Forces, and necessary state law enforcement to seal the border, enforce immigration laws, and deport illegal aliens.

Yes

No

Proposition 2

Texas should eliminate all property taxes within ten (10) years without implementing a state income tax.

Yes

No

Proposition 3

Texans should not lose their jobs, nor should students be penalized, for declining a COVID-19 vaccine.

Yes

No

Proposition 4

Texas schools should teach students basic knowledge and American exceptionalism and reject Critical Race Theory and other curricula that promote Marxist doctrine and encourage division based on creed, race, or economic status.

Yes

No

Proposition 5

Texas should enact a State Constitutional Amendment to defend the sanctity of innocent human life, created in the image of God, from fertilization until natural death.

Yes

No

Proposition 6

The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature should end the practice of awarding committee chairmanships to Democrats.

Yes

No

Proposition 7

Texas should protect the integrity of our elections by verifying that registered voters are American citizens, restoring felony penalties and enacting civil penalties for vote fraud, and fighting any federal takeover of state elections.

Yes

No

Proposition 8

Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for sex transition purposes.

Yes

No

Proposition 9

Texas parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private, for their children, and the funding should follow the student.

Yes

No

Proposition 10

Texans affirm that our freedoms come from God and that the government should have no control over the conscience of individuals.

Yes

No

Sample ballots can also be found on the Tom Green County webpage at www.votetomgreencounty.gov.