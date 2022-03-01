SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 2022 Texas Primary Elections are underway across the state. In Tom Green County, polling places opened at 7:00 a.m. and will stay open until 7:00 p.m this evening, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Concho Valley Homepage will have comprehensive coverage of election results, both statewide and throughout the Concho Valley as they are reported after polls close this evening.
Before then, voters in Tom Green County can cast their ballot at one of 19 locations.
Polling Places
- Angelo Bible Church – 3506 Sherwood Way Lobby
- Belmore Baptist Church -1214 South Bell Fellowship Hall
- Calvary Baptist Church – 2401 Armstrong St. Fellowship Center
- Christoval Community Center – 20022 Main, Christoval, TX 76935 Multi-Purpose Room
- Trinity Lutheran Church – 3536 Lutheran Way Fellowship Hall
- Concho Valley Transit District (Bus Depot) – 506 N. Chadbourne Annex Building
- SAF First Assembly of God – 1442 Edmund Blvd. Fellowship Hall
- Grape Creek ISD – 8207 US Hwy 87 N Gene Marsh Board Room
- Keating Paint and Body – 5050 N. Chadbourne Reception Area
- Paulann Baptist Church – 2531 Smith Blvd. The Chapel
- Oak Grove Senior Apartments – 4359 Oak Grove Blvd. Multi-Purpose Room
- Southgate Church of Christ – 528 Country Club Road Fellowship Hall
- Southside Recreation Center – 2750 Ben Ficklin Rd. Multi-Purpose Room
- St. Ambrose Catholic Church – 8602 Loop 570, Wall, TX 76957 Fellowship Hall
- MHMR Services of the Concho Valley, Admin. Bld. – W. Beauregard Jack Ray Room
- Veribest Baptist Church – 50 FM 2334, Veribest, TX 76886 Fellowship Hall
- Wesley Trinity United Methodist Church – 301 West 18th St. Fellowship Hall
- TxDOT – 4502 Knickerbocker Rd. Bldg. E Training Room
- St. Mark Presbyterian Church – 2506 Johnson Ave. Fellowship Hall
Democratic Primary Elections
Texas Governor
- Rich Wakeland
- Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez
- Joy Diaz
- Beto O’Rourke
- Michael Cooper
Lieutenant Governor
- Mike Collier
- Michelle Beckley
- Carla Brailey
Attorney General
- S. “TBone” Raynor
- Mike Fields
- Joe Jaworski
- Lee Merritt
- Rochelle Mercedes Garza
Comptroller of Public Accounts
- Janet T. Dudding
- Angel Luis Vega
- Tim Mahoney
Commissioner of the Land Office
- Jinny Suh
- Sandragrace Martinez
- Michael Lange
- Jay Kleberg
Commissioner of Agriculture
- Ed Ireson
- Susan Hays
Railroad Commissioner
- Luke Warford
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3
- Erin A. Nowell
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5
- Amanda Reichek
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9
- Julia Madonado
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5
- Dana Huffman
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6
- Robert Johnson
Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 4
- Beth Payán
- Paula Knippa
- Rosa Lopez Theofanis
County Chairman
- Mercedes dela Cruz
- Michael LePak, Sr.
Republican Primary Elections
If voters choose to vote in the Republican Primary, here are the elections voters will participate in and who is running for office:
Note: The Republican ballot will have 10 propositions that voters may want to review before they go to the poll.
United States Representative District 11
- August Pfluger
Texas Governor
- Kandy Kaye Horn
- Chad Prather
- Danny Harrison
- Allen B. West
- Rick Perry
- Greg Abbott
- Don Huffines
- Paul Beiew
Lieutenant Governor
- Zach Vance
- Aaron Sorrelis
- Trayce Bradford
- Todd M. Bullis
- Dan Patrick
- Daniel Miller
Attorney General
- Ken Paxton
- George P. Bush
- Louis Gohmert
- Eva Guzman
Comptroller of Public Accounts
- Glenn Hegar
- Mark V. Goloby
Commissioner of the General Land Office
- Don W. Minton
- Ben Armenta
- Tim Westley
- Jon Spiers
- Dawn Buckingham
- Rufus Lopez
- Weston Martinez
- Victor Avila
Commissioner of Agriculture
- James White
- Carey A. Counsil
- Sid Miller
Railroad Commissioner
- Wayne Christian
- Tom Slocum Jr.
- Sarah Stogner
- Marvin “Sarge” Summers
- Dawayne Tipton
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3
- Debra Lehrmann
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5
- Rebeca Huddle
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9
- Evan Young
- David J. Schenck
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 2
- Mary Lou Keel
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5
- Scott Walker
- Clint Morgan
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6
- Jesse F. McClure, III
Member, State Board of Education, District 15
- Aaron Kinsey
- Jay Johnson
State Senator, District 28
- Charles Perry
State Representative, District 72
- Drew Darby
Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 4
- Lesli R. Fitzpatrick
Tom Green County Judge
Click the Tom Green County Judge candidate’s name to see an interview with the corresponding candidate.
Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 1
- Ben Nolen
Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 2
- Leland Lacy
- Andrew Graves
District Clerk
- Anthony Monico
County Clerk
- Christina Ubando
- Lupe Gomez
County Treasurer
- Dianna M. Spieker
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2
- Sammy G. Farmer
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 1
- Levi Vance
- Susan Werner
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 2
- Chris Duerstine
- Tom Daniel
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 3
- Martha Muro
- Ron Perry
- Stacye Speck
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 4
- Eddie Howard
County Chairman
- Bruce Burkett
Proposition 1
In light of the federal government’s refusal to defend the southern border, Texas should immediately deploy the National Guard, Texas Military Forces, and necessary state law enforcement to seal the border, enforce immigration laws, and deport illegal aliens.
- Yes
- No
Proposition 2
Texas should eliminate all property taxes within ten (10) years without implementing a state income tax.
- Yes
- No
Proposition 3
Texans should not lose their jobs, nor should students be penalized, for declining a COVID-19 vaccine.
- Yes
- No
Proposition 4
Texas schools should teach students basic knowledge and American exceptionalism and reject Critical Race Theory and other curricula that promote Marxist doctrine and encourage division based on creed, race, or economic status.
- Yes
- No
Proposition 5
Texas should enact a State Constitutional Amendment to defend the sanctity of innocent human life, created in the image of God, from fertilization until natural death.
- Yes
- No
Proposition 6
The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature should end the practice of awarding committee chairmanships to Democrats.
- Yes
- No
Proposition 7
Texas should protect the integrity of our elections by verifying that registered voters are American citizens, restoring felony penalties and enacting civil penalties for vote fraud, and fighting any federal takeover of state elections.
- Yes
- No
Proposition 8
Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for sex transition purposes.
- Yes
- No
Proposition 9
Texas parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private, for their children, and the funding should follow the student.
- Yes
- No
Proposition 10
Texans affirm that our freedoms come from God and that the government should have no control over the conscience of individuals.
- Yes
- No
Sample ballots can also be found on the Tom Green County webpage at www.votetomgreencounty.gov.