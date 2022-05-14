SAN ANGELO, Texas – Early voting for the 2022 Primary Election Runoffs for the state of Texas begins Monday, May 16th.

Here is everything you need to know about voting in Tom Green County:

Early Voting Polling Places

  • Edd B. Frances Frink Keyes Building – 113 W. Beauregard Ave. – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 16th through May 20th.

Democratic Primary Election Runoff

Lieutenant Governor

  • Mike Collier
  • Michelle Beckley

Attorney General

  • Joe Jaworski
  • Rochelle Mercedes Garza

Comptroller of Public Affairs

  • Janet T. Dudding
  • Angel Luis Vega

Commissioner of the General Land Office

  • Sandragrace Martinez
  • Jay Kleberg

Republican Primary Election Runoff

Attorney General

  • Ken Paxton
  • George P. Bush

Commissioner of the General Land Office

  • Tim Westley
  • Dawn Buckingham

Railroad Commissioner

  • Wayne Christian
  • Sarah Stogner

County Judge

  • Lane Carter
  • Todd Kolls

Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 215

  • Beth Uherik
  • Steve W. Hampton

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 3

  • Ron Perry
  • Stayce Speck

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4

  • Shawn Nanny
  • Bill Ford

Election Day Polling Places

All locations will open at 7 a.m. on May 24th and close at 7 p.m.

  • Angelo Bible Church – 3506 Sherwood Way Lobby
  • Belmore Baptist Church -1214 South Bell Fellowship Hall
  • Calvary Baptist Church – 2401 Armstrong St. Fellowship Center
  • Christoval Community Center – 20022 Main, Christoval, TX 76935 Multi-Purpose Room
  • Trinity Lutheran Church – 3536 Lutheran Way Fellowship Hall
  • Concho Valley Transit District (Bus Depot) – 506 N. Chadbourne Annex Building
  • SAF First Assembly of God – 1442 Edmund Blvd. Fellowship Hall
  • Grape Creek ISD – 8207 US Hwy 87 N Gene Marsh Board Room
  • Keating Paint and Body – 5050 N. Chadbourne Reception Area
  • Paulann Baptist Church – 2531 Smith Blvd. The Chapel
  • Oak Grove Senior Apartments – 4359 Oak Grove Blvd. Multi-Purpose Room
  • Southgate Church of Christ – 528 Country Club Road Fellowship Hall
  • Southside Recreation Center – 2750 Ben Ficklin Rd. Multi-Purpose Room
  • St. Ambrose Catholic Church – 8602 Loop 570, Wall, TX 76957 Fellowship Hall
  • MHMR Services of the Concho Valley, Admin. Bld. – W. Beauregard Jack Ray Room

Sample ballots can also be found on the Tom Green County webpage at www.votetomgreencounty.gov.