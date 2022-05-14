SAN ANGELO, Texas – Early voting for the 2022 Primary Election Runoffs for the state of Texas begins Monday, May 16th.
Here is everything you need to know about voting in Tom Green County:
Early Voting Polling Places
- Edd B. Frances Frink Keyes Building – 113 W. Beauregard Ave. – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 16th through May 20th.
Democratic Primary Election Runoff
Lieutenant Governor
- Mike Collier
- Michelle Beckley
Attorney General
- Joe Jaworski
- Rochelle Mercedes Garza
Comptroller of Public Affairs
- Janet T. Dudding
- Angel Luis Vega
Commissioner of the General Land Office
- Sandragrace Martinez
- Jay Kleberg
Republican Primary Election Runoff
Attorney General
- Ken Paxton
- George P. Bush
Commissioner of the General Land Office
- Tim Westley
- Dawn Buckingham
Railroad Commissioner
- Wayne Christian
- Sarah Stogner
County Judge
- Lane Carter
- Todd Kolls
Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 215
- Beth Uherik
- Steve W. Hampton
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 3
- Ron Perry
- Stayce Speck
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4
- Shawn Nanny
- Bill Ford
Election Day Polling Places
All locations will open at 7 a.m. on May 24th and close at 7 p.m.
- Angelo Bible Church – 3506 Sherwood Way Lobby
- Belmore Baptist Church -1214 South Bell Fellowship Hall
- Calvary Baptist Church – 2401 Armstrong St. Fellowship Center
- Christoval Community Center – 20022 Main, Christoval, TX 76935 Multi-Purpose Room
- Trinity Lutheran Church – 3536 Lutheran Way Fellowship Hall
- Concho Valley Transit District (Bus Depot) – 506 N. Chadbourne Annex Building
- SAF First Assembly of God – 1442 Edmund Blvd. Fellowship Hall
- Grape Creek ISD – 8207 US Hwy 87 N Gene Marsh Board Room
- Keating Paint and Body – 5050 N. Chadbourne Reception Area
- Paulann Baptist Church – 2531 Smith Blvd. The Chapel
- Oak Grove Senior Apartments – 4359 Oak Grove Blvd. Multi-Purpose Room
- Southgate Church of Christ – 528 Country Club Road Fellowship Hall
- Southside Recreation Center – 2750 Ben Ficklin Rd. Multi-Purpose Room
- St. Ambrose Catholic Church – 8602 Loop 570, Wall, TX 76957 Fellowship Hall
- MHMR Services of the Concho Valley, Admin. Bld. – W. Beauregard Jack Ray Room
Sample ballots can also be found on the Tom Green County webpage at www.votetomgreencounty.gov.