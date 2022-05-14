SAN ANGELO, Texas – Early voting for the 2022 Primary Election Runoffs for the state of Texas begins Monday, May 16th.

Here is everything you need to know about voting in Tom Green County:

Early Voting Polling Places

Edd B. Frances Frink Keyes Building – 113 W. Beauregard Ave. – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 16th through May 20th.

Democratic Primary Election Runoff

Lieutenant Governor

Mike Collier

Michelle Beckley

Attorney General

Joe Jaworski

Rochelle Mercedes Garza

Comptroller of Public Affairs

Janet T. Dudding

Angel Luis Vega

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Sandragrace Martinez

Jay Kleberg

Republican Primary Election Runoff

Attorney General

Ken Paxton

George P. Bush

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Tim Westley

Dawn Buckingham

Railroad Commissioner

Wayne Christian

Sarah Stogner

County Judge

Lane Carter

Todd Kolls

Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 215

Beth Uherik

Steve W. Hampton

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 3

Ron Perry

Stayce Speck

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4

Shawn Nanny

Bill Ford

Election Day Polling Places

All locations will open at 7 a.m. on May 24th and close at 7 p.m.

Angelo Bible Church – 3506 Sherwood Way Lobby

Belmore Baptist Church -1214 South Bell Fellowship Hall

Calvary Baptist Church – 2401 Armstrong St. Fellowship Center

Christoval Community Center – 20022 Main, Christoval, TX 76935 Multi-Purpose Room

Trinity Lutheran Church – 3536 Lutheran Way Fellowship Hall

Concho Valley Transit District (Bus Depot) – 506 N. Chadbourne Annex Building

SAF First Assembly of God – 1442 Edmund Blvd. Fellowship Hall

Grape Creek ISD – 8207 US Hwy 87 N Gene Marsh Board Room

Keating Paint and Body – 5050 N. Chadbourne Reception Area

Paulann Baptist Church – 2531 Smith Blvd. The Chapel

Oak Grove Senior Apartments – 4359 Oak Grove Blvd. Multi-Purpose Room

Southgate Church of Christ – 528 Country Club Road Fellowship Hall

Southside Recreation Center – 2750 Ben Ficklin Rd. Multi-Purpose Room

St. Ambrose Catholic Church – 8602 Loop 570, Wall, TX 76957 Fellowship Hall

MHMR Services of the Concho Valley, Admin. Bld. – W. Beauregard Jack Ray Room

Sample ballots can also be found on the Tom Green County webpage at www.votetomgreencounty.gov.