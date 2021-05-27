2021 Memorial Day events, activities, closures

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Memorial Day is Monday, May 31, 2021. Several groups around the area will be holding ceremonies or hosting other events to honor those who have died while serving our country.

One of those groups is the All Veterans Council.

“The All Veterans Council is an organization that brings all Veteran Service Organizations together in their struggles for veterans’ right and benefits. The AVC is committed to carrying out the memory and history of our deceased comrades as well as to promote and hold joint Memorial Services, Veterans Day Programs and other patriotic projects,” the council said in a statement.

Upcoming Events and Details from Organizers

May 28 – Flag Laying at Belvedere Memorial Park Cemetery at 8 a.m. at 4240 Southwest Blvd. “Everyone is welcome to lay flags at veterans headstones at the Belvedere Memorial Park.”

May 29 – Free hamburgers and hotdogs for Veterans and First Responders from the San Angelo Elks Lodge. The event begins at 11 a.m. More details here.

May 29 and 30 – American Legion Golf Tournament from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at Riverside Golf Course, 3301 Riverside Golf Club Rd. “Join us for this two-day event to show-off your team golfing prowess and help Post 572 raise funds for American Legion programs supporting our local community. The tournament director has more information about our veteran and youth outreach

responsibilities. For more information visit www.vietnam50thcpp.com or contact Jeff Meurer at 817-395-2674.”

May 31 – San Angelo Courthouse Memorial Day Ceremony and Veterans Monument Rededication at 5 p.m. at the Tom Green County Courthouse, 112 W. Beauregard Ave. “The Memorial Day Ceremony will start at 5:00 pm as it will also be a rededication ceremony for the Tom Green County Veterans Monument that was destroyed. Judge Stephen C. Floyd will be the guest speaker for the Monument re-dedication ceremony. Col James Finlayson, 17th Training Wing Commander, will be the guest speaker during the Memorial Day Ceremony. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.”

Most City offices will be closed Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day. There will be no interruption in garbage collection or landfill operations.

Information from the City of San Angelo

Municipal Pool

Municipal Pool opens on Memorial Day weekend, with public swimming from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Admission is $5 for ages 3-64, free for children 2 and younger, and $3 for ages 65 and older. For more information, visit cosatx.us/pool.

The Bosque

The Bosque opens Memorial Day weekend for the summer season. The Bosque is located at 330 S. Irving St. along the Concho River. Credit and debit cards are the only form of payment accepted for rentals and concessions. Cash not accepted. The Bosque will be open on Monday, May 31, for the Memorial Day holiday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. After this weekend, normal hours of operation will be Wednesday through Saturday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. for the remainder of the summer season.

Prices:

Miniature golf: $6 per game *Ages 6 and up

Miniature golf: $1 per game *Ages 5 and under

Pedal boats: $12 for 30 minutes *Includes life jacket

Volleyball: Free *Please bring your own ball

Bocce ball: Free *Please bring your own equipment

Washer pitching: Free *Please bring your own equipment

Giant chess: Free

Summer hours of operation:

Monday-Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday-Saturday: 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Please note that the last opportunity for equipment rental at The Bosque will be one hour before closing time. For more information, please visit The Bosque website.

Lake Nasworthy parks

Day passes to Middle Concho and Spring Creek parks at Lake Nasworthy are available at their entry gates for $3 per vehicle for City residents and $6 per vehicle for non-residents. Camping permits cost $6 per campsite per night for City residents and $12 for non-residents. Permits can be purchased at the entry gates or Spring Creek Marina. Dollar bills larger than $20 will not be accepted at the lake gates. For more information please visit our lake parks web page.

Fort Concho

Memorial Day exercises to honor the nation’s military members who made the ultimate sacrifice will be at 9 a.m. Monday, May 31, in front of the Headquarters Building at the east end of the Parade Ground. The program is organized by the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Members of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans and the Fort Concho Living History program will provide artillery salutes and memorial rifle volleys. There will be light refreshments after the event.

Fort Concho will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Memorial Day for self-guided tours. For more information, call Fort Concho at 325-481-2646 or visit fortconcho.com.

COVID-19 reporting

COVID-19 reports for Saturday through Monday will be reported on Tuesday, June 1.

City office closures

Among the City operations that will be closed May 31:

Animal Shelter

City Hall and the Community Development Building

City Hall Annex

Fairmount Cemetery’s business offices

Municipal Court

Nature Center

Parks and Recreation offices

San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department

Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers

Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers

City offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 1.

Other Activities

Other activities include visiting the San Angelo State Park.

