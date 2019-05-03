2019 Spring Jam begins tonight: Interview with Chris Randolph

SAN ANGELO, Texas -- Spring Jam 2019 kicks off this Friday evening. Doors open tonight at 5 p.m. Doors on Saturday open at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The Concho Valley Spring Jam is a 3 day multi-genre music festival. That will take place at a beautiful outdoor venue called the RiverStage Amphitheater on May 3rd, 4th & 5th in San Angelo, Texas. The RiverStage Amphitheater is located on the Concho River and is considered one of the best outdoor venues in the State of Texas.

Last year, the Concho Valley Spring Jam was only a one day event. Gary Allan, Eli Young Band and Phil Hamilton performed to a crowd of over 3,500 concert goers at the Spur Arena in San Angelo, TX. This year, the Concho Valley Spring Jam will be bigger and better! It is now a 3 day event, new location and will feature 10 of the biggest names in Texas Country Music and Nortena Music.

For more info please visit: http://conchovalleyspringjam.com/