2019 SBDA Showdown in San Angelo comes to an end

SAN ANGELO, TX - Today marks the conclusion of the 2019 Showdown in San Angelo drag boat racing extravaganza on Lake Nasworthy. The weekend long water racing event saw nearly 120 competitors and hundreds of spectators.

Top finishers include Mike Robbins of North Carolina in the top fuel hydro category, and Eric Dement of Luling, TX in the pro outlaw category among many others across the 12 different race types.

Southern Drag Boat Racing Race Director David Carrol spoke about bringing everything together after losing some key support for the nearly decade and half old event. "We knew the struggles that we were going to have," said Carroll. "We were fully determined to that we would pull this off. I mean this is a huge place to race, huge fan base. I mean we've been, I've been coming here the 13 years they've had this race, I've been here and raced six personally. Been here 11 of those. My daughter races in this race. "

Carrol says that this years attendance and enthusiasm were highly encouraging. SDBR fully expect to be here again next year for families and race fans to enjoy.

