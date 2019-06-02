2019 Project Graduation: The Final Rodeo Video

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Nearly 1,000 students graduated from San Angelo high schools today and Project Graduation is underway.

The goal of Project Graduation is to keep recent graduates safe on this night of celebration.

The event will be taking place at the McNease Convention Center until 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

There are many activities available for students to partake in, such as poker and even a mechanical bull. Graduates attending the event are all eligible to win incredible prizes -- from televisions to university scholarships. The "final rodeo" aims to keep graduates busy and entertained. The traditional event is an alternative to other forms of celebration -- such as alcohol and drugs.

"They have so much energy and they're so euphoric this day they graduated. We just don't want any tragedies. If we can get everyone to come here, we're gonna keep them entertained, we're gonna keep them fed and we've got awesome prizes we're gonna be giving out tonight," said Felicia Teeter, Chair for Project Graduation.

Project Graduation is for all San Angelo high school graduates -- including those who attended private school and those who were home schooled.