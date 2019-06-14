2019 Pride Month Pulse nightclub memorial in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX – It is Pride Month and three years have passed since the Orlando, FL nightclub shooting where 49 people were killed when a gunman opened fire. In San Angelo, at Lone Wolf Bridge, the Open Arms Crisis Center and LGBTQ Plus services, organized a Pulse Nightclub shooting memorial. It was to remember the victims of the 2016 shooting.

“Why do we do it in San Angelo,” explained Karla Payne, Executive Direcrtor of Open Arms. “Because we have an LGBTQ Plus population in San Angelo. And that can happen anywhere, and it’s just really sad because those people are targeted just because of who they are, how they identify, and also who they love.”

The Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, FL was the deadliest mass shooting by a single gunman in modern U.S. history.