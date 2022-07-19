WINTERS, Texas – A traffic stop was conducted by Runnels County Sheriffs Deputies that led to the arrest of two men after 200 grams of methamphetamine and a quantity of marijuana were seized on Sunday, July 17th.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies were watching a known drug house in Winters when a vehicle left the house.

Deputies then conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle on Cypress Street.

Probable cause lead to the search and seizure of 200 grams of methamphetamine and a quantity of marijuana.

Methamphetamine and marijuana were located in the vehicle. Photograph courtesy of the Runnels County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Andrews, 31 of Coleman, and Brian Bailes, 48 of Coleman, were arrested for possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Their bond is set as follows: