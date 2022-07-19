WINTERS, Texas – A traffic stop was conducted by Runnels County Sheriffs Deputies that led to the arrest of two men after 200 grams of methamphetamine and a quantity of marijuana were seized on Sunday, July 17th.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies were watching a known drug house in Winters when a vehicle left the house.
Deputies then conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle on Cypress Street.
Probable cause lead to the search and seizure of 200 grams of methamphetamine and a quantity of marijuana.
Christopher Andrews, 31 of Coleman, and Brian Bailes, 48 of Coleman, were arrested for possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.
Their bond is set as follows:
Andrews – Possession of a controlled substance PG1 4-200 grams -$75,000
Possession marijuana – $2,000
Andrew also had a patrol warrant with no bond.
Bailes – possession of a controlled substance PG1 4-200 grams – $15,000
Possession marijuana – $1,000Runnels County Sheriff’s Office