Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 2-Vehicle Accident on Bryant and 19th Street.

SAN ANGELO, TX - There was a 2-vehicle accident on Bryant and 19th Street involving a Ford red pick-up truck and an 18-wheeler truck. The woman driving the pick-up truck was pulled out of her front seat and taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

We are currently waiting on an official statement from the police. Stay tuned for more updates.

Live Video: https://www.facebook.com/klstnews/videos/10157626163549778/?hc_ref=ARRSbHfEHPEu5-lDDOXTGYwchHeFyvoRU4cTD98BQIdIAiNeoDKVYte8Av8gW7bvkS4

More Stories for you

• UPDATE: Truck crashes into, drives around inside of, San Angelo Walmart

UPDATE — From the San Angelo Police Department:"A 19-year-old Eldorado man is facing multiple Felony charges after he u...

• Four-alarm structure fire on Ward Street

Fire crews are investigating a four-alarm structure fire Thursday afternoon.It occurred at a residence on Ward Street ...

• Over two pounds of methamphetamine seized by Streets Crimes Division Thursday

Over recent months, Investigators with the San Angelo Police Department’s Street Crimes Division (SCD) have been i...

• Street Crimes Division seizes various narcotics from North Street residence

Over recent weeks, the Department’s Street Crimes Division (SCD) has been investigating a San Angelo man reportedly i...

• Honorary ceiling tiles At Veterans of Foreign Wars Building

"Each tile tells its own story. It tells that person's service to our country," says Veterans of Foreign Wars Manager,...

• ICE protesters remain nearby as feds stand guard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Department of Homeland Security officers, clad in riot gear, removed protesters camped out a...