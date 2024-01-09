SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Law enforcement officers have captured two of the three escapees who fled from the Tom Green County Juvenile Justice Center on Monday, Jan. 8.

According to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, investigators located and arrested juveniles Julian Tyce Martinez and Tevon James Damor Wyatt after a short foot pursuit in the northeast portion of San Angelo at approximately 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Trevon James Damor Wyatt, one of the captured escapees. Julian Tyce Martinez, one of the captured escapees.

The third suspect, 17-year-old T’Jon “TJ” Walker, remains at large. Walker is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 144 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing orange pants and a white T-shirt.

Walker was recently added to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted list. He has previously engaged in violence to facilitate the escape. Thus, the public is advised not to approach this individual and to contact law enforcement if he is encountered.

This remains an active investigation and search for Walker. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 325-655-8111.

A photo of T’Jon “TJ” Walker. Image courtesy of the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office. A photo of T’Jon “TJ” Walker. Image courtesy of the San Angelo Police Department.

The search comes after the San Angelo Police Department advised residents living in the area surrounding West 19th Street and North Lillie Street — the region where the Tom Green County Juvenile Justice Center is located — to lock their doors, remain inside and refrain from traveling through the area after the three escapees assaulted a juvenile supervision officer and fled the facility. The SAPD would later extend this advisory statement to the rest of the public.