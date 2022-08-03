SAN ANGELO, Texas — The C.J. Davison Conference Center on the campus of Angelo State University is set to host the 18th Annual West Texas Legislative Summit. Here’s what is set to happen throughout the day. You can also click here for the day’s agenda.

Check-In & BREAKFAST (7:00 a.m.-7:50 a.m.)



Welcome & Opening Remarks (7:50 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.)

President Ronnie Hawkins, Angelo State University

On the Brink: Challenges & Outcomes in Rural Hospitals & Healthcare (8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.)



• Moderator: Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D., President, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

• Representative John Smithee, HD86

• Representative David Spiller, HD68

• Representative Gary VanDeaver, HD1

• Steve Beck, Chief Administrative O cer, Covenant Health

• Nora Belcher, Executive Director, e-Health Alliance

• Beth Lawson, Chief Executive O cer, StarCare Specialty Health System

• Greg Thompson, President & CEO, Amerigroup Texas



Networking Break (9:00 a.m. – 9:10 a.m.)



LEVERAGING OPPORTUNITIES FOR LONG-TERM ECONOMIC GROWTH (9:10 a.m. – 10:10 a.m.)



• Moderator: Representative Dustin Burrows, HD83

• Representative Ernest Bailes, HD18

• Representative Travis Clardy, HD11

• Representative Mary Gonzalez, HD75

• Representative Stan Lambert, HD71

• Representative Eddie Morales, HD74

• Representative Geanie W. Morrison, HD30

• Representative Glenn Rogers, HD60

• Representative Hugh Shine, HD55

Networking Break (10:10 a.m. – 10:25 a.m.)



Morning Keynote speaker introduction (10:25 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.)

Senator Charles Perry



Morning Keynote Speaker: Governor Greg Abbott (10:30 a.m. – 10:50 a.m.)



Networking Break (10:50 a.m.-11:00 a.m.)



Growing Future Water Supply: Pipes, Produced Water, and Drought (11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)



• Moderator: Senator Charles Perry, SD28

• Representative DeWayne Burns, HD58

• Representative Cody Harris, HD8

• Representative Andrew Murr, HD53

• Commissioner Emily Lindley, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

• Rusty Smith, Executive Director, Texas Produced Water Consortium

• Lara Zent, Executive Director & General Counsel, Texas Rural Water Association



Networking Break (12:00 p.m.-12:25 p.m.)



Luncheon KEYNOTE SPEAKER INTRODUCTION (12:25 p.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Representative Drew Darby

Lunch with Keynote Speaker: Speaker of the House, Dade Phelan

(12:30 p.m. – 1:35 p.m.)



Networking Break (1:35 p.m.-2:00 p.m.)



Building a Foundation for the Future: Internet, Interstates, and Infrastructure (2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.)



• Moderator: Congressman August Pfluger, TX11

• Representative Trent Ashby, HD57

• Representative Keith Bell, HD4

• Representative David Cook, HD96

• Representative John Kuempel, HD44

• Representative Lynn Stucky, HD64

• Commissioner Alvin New, Texas Transportation Commission

• Sean Strawbridge, CEO, Port of Corpus Christi



Networking Break (3:00 p.m.-3:10 p.m.)



Achieving Energy Independence: A West Texas Energy Goldmine (3:10 p.m.-4:10 p.m.)



• Moderator: Representative Drew Darby, HD72

• Congressman August P uger, TX11

• Representative Tom Craddick, HD82

• Representative Kyle Kacal, HD12

• Representative Ken King, HD88

• Representative Brooks Landgraf, HD81

• Tracee Bentley, CEO/President, Permian Strategic Partnership

• Mark Yates, Executive Director, Rural Energy Alliance



Closing Remarks (4:10 p.m. – 4:25 p.m.)

Stay tuned with conchovalleyhomepage.com, as KLST and KSAN will have media coverage throughout the summit.