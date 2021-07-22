18-year-old dies in fatal crash in Kimble County

KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas – According to the Department of Public Safety, an 18-year-old has died after a crash in Kimble County on I-10 eight miles west of Junction.

DPS stated that the single-vehicle crash happened on July 21, 2021 at 10:35 a.m.

The deceased, who was not wearing a seatbelt, has been identified as Tiyerra Monique Vigil from Phoenix, Arizona.

Passengers included Taniya Johnson, 19, from Mesa, Arizona. Johnson, who was also not wearing a seatbelt, was transported to Kimble County Hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.

Other passengers included three children, a two-year-old and a three-month-old infant, both from Mesa, Arizona, and a three-week-old infant from Phoenix, Arizona. None of the children were properly secured in their safety seats according to DPS. All of the children were taken to Kimble County Hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.

DPS issued this statement about the cause of the crash: