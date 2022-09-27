SAN ANGELO, Texas — A 15-year-old Lake View High School student is in SAPD custody in connection to the social media threats made toward the campus last Thursday, Sept. 22.

Police state that the student was taken into custody for Terroristic Threats and was transported to the Juvenile Justice Center.

The safety of our students is our first priority. We take all matters of this nature seriously and will follow procedures outlined in our Student Code of Conduct. SAISD, by law, is not at liberty to publicly disclose the names of students or disciplinary actions taken. SAISD in posted release

SAISD encourages everyone to report threats of any kind to a district or school official, local law enforcement, or report the concern on our district StayAlert link on the SAISD website. Student reports will be kept confidential.