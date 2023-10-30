SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — 15-year-old Halli Gest was severely injured during the Cinch Roping Fiesta after her horse reared, knocking her to the ground. Her community, family and friends are asking for prayers and donations for her medical treatment.

Halli Gest is a High School Student at Water Valley and a member of the Rodeo Ambassadors. Gest was taken to Cooks Children’s Hospital with multiple injuries. She is missing 5 teeth and has multiple fractures to her face, jaw and vertebrae and a concussion. According to a post shared by the Stock Show and Rodeo, Gest was found unconscious and not breathing immediately after the accident.

Gest is recovering well and has been praised as a ‘tough cowgirl’ by many. The community has shown overwhelming support, with Ty Harris advising her to stay strong and loved ones wearing pink to show their support.

According to a GoFundMe set up for her and her family, she lives for her horses and performing flag drills on horseback with the Rodeo Ambassadors. Funds will help the family with their travels, lengthy stay and medical bills.