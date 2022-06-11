SAN ANGELO, Texas — According to a Facebook post made by Concho Valley PAWS 15 dogs were euthanized this month alone.

The post went on to say, “The city’s shelter is overcrowded, understaffed, and unable to provide adequate care for over 300 dogs.”

PAWS and the City of San Angelo have worked together to accomplish the status of a “no-kill” shelter in 2021. “This was due to a live release rate of 90% or more- meaning 90% of the animals were returned to owners, adopted, or transferred to other areas for adoption,” said PAWS, “However, we have always said that “no-kill” is not a destination or a permanent state.”

One of the many factors that contribute to this is how many animals enter the shelter. This time last year there has been a 25% increase in this number.

Upon having to make the difficult decision to euthanize the shelter decided not to, “depopulate at any time based solely on the length of stay when space becomes an issue.” Instead, they consulted with their assessment and adoption team and considered the health, mental well-being, and adoptability of each dog. Paws said, “Each of the dogs euthanized was displaying questionable and unpredictable behaviors and was deteriorating mentally and physically in their kennel.”

PAWS asks for kindness,” Not only to PAWS but to the shelter staff, who didn’t want to make these impossible decisions, but time and space have forced them to do so. It’s so easy to judge when you’re on the outside looking in.”

There are too many dogs at the shelter that PAWS cannot adequately house or care for them.

“There are many, many fabulous, well socialized and friendly dogs at the shelter. Please consider adoption or fostering. The fact is, next time dogs with good temperaments and with future prospects could face death because there is no space for the new dogs arriving.”

PAWS ask for our community to take advantage of their low-cost spay and neuter programs and have pets fixed in order to prevent more animals from meeting this fate. They also ask for our community to volunteer, foster, and take advantage of free adoption promotions saving local pets.

“Each of these animals matter to us and knowing we couldn’t save them is heartbreaking.”

