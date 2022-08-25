JUNCTION, Texas – Two individuals were arrested after a high-speed vehicle pursuit ended in a collision in Junction on August 24th.

Driver Wesley Morales and passenger Josefina Salinas were both arrested. Morales was charged with evading arrest, deadly conduct, reckless driving, and criminal trespassing. Salinas was charged with criminal trespassing.

The Kimble County Sheriff’s Office release says that Kimble County Interdiction and Patrol deputies were notified that the U.S. Border Patrol and DPS were in pursuit of a maroon pick-up that was traveling north on U.S. Highway 377 towards Kimble County around 3:15 a.m.

Kimble County deputies then intercepted the vehicle at U.S. 377. The driver of the vehicle, Morales, fled from law enforcement traveling well over 100 mph according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Junction Police Department was able to deploy a spike strip just south of Junction, causing a flat in one of the tires trucks. Though the vehicle had a flat tire, Morales proceeded to flee from law enforcement going 80 mph towards Junction.

The maroon pick-up then left the roadway just before the Agrita Street and U.S. 377 intersection on the south side of Junction. A Kimble County Sheriff’s deputy performed a Pursuit Intervention Technique that stopped the vehicle before it could damage a structure 40 yards ahead.

The Kimble County Sheriff’s Office shared both Morales and Salinas were transported to Kimble Hospital for a precautionary evaluation as it is customary after a collision.