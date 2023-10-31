SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — According to a report from TxDPS, one individual was killed and two others injured in a late-night crash on Monday, Oct. 30, just outside San Angelo.

The report from TxDPS states that vehicle one, carrying two individuals, had been traveling south on Grape Creek Road, nearing the intersection of FM 2105. As the vehicle approached the intersection, the driver failed to yield to a stop sign and collided with vehicle two.

The driver of vehicle one was pronounced dead on the scene. The 17-year-old passenger in vehicle one was reported to have serious injuries and the driver of vehicle two reported having minor injuries.

The investigation was assisted by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Department and the Grape Creek Volunteer Fire Department.