1 death, 24 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 and the death of one more patient from causes related to COVID-19 today, Thursday, December 2, 2021.
Reporting from the Health Department is included as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo.
According to that report, the patient who died as a result of infection with coronavirus was an unvaccinated Pecos County man in his 60s. No other information about the patient is currently available.
The full report is included below.
December 2, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 25,427
Active cases: 212
Currently hospitalized: 12
New positives: 24
New deaths: 1
– Male, 60s, Pecos County: unvaccinated
Total deaths in Tom Green County: 471 (301 from Tom Green County and 170 from other counties)
Informe COVID-19 del 2 de diciembre de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 25427
Casos activos: 212
Actualmente hospitalizados: 12
Nuevos positivos: 24
Nuevas muertes: 1
– Hombre, 60s, condado de Pecos: no vacunado
Total de muertes en el condado de Tom Green: 471 (301 del condado de Tom Green y 170 de otros condados)
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Female
|63
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|37
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|66
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|19
|Other
|Bexar
|PCR
|Male
|56
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|71
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|35
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|46
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|14
|Other
|Schleicher
|PCR
|Female
|65
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|29
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|14
|Hispanic
|Crockett
|PCR
|Female
|14
|White
|Kimble
|PCR
|Female
|40
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|22
|White
|Crockett
|PCR
|Male
|53
|White
|Coke
|PCR
|Male
|23
|Other
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|16
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|38
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|39
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|18
|Hispanic
|Coke
|PCR
|Female
|59
|Hispanic
|Irion
|PCR
|Male
|36
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|16
|White
|TGC
|PCR