1 death, 24 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 and the death of one more patient from causes related to COVID-19 today, Thursday, December 2, 2021.

Reporting from the Health Department is included as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo.

According to that report, the patient who died as a result of infection with coronavirus was an unvaccinated Pecos County man in his 60s. No other information about the patient is currently available.

The full report is included below.

Deaths as a result of infection with COVID-19 from March 11, 2020, to December 2, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.
Daily COVID-19 infections from March 11, 2020, to December 2, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.
COVID-19 hospitalizations from March 11, 2020, to December 2, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

December 2, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 25,427
Active cases: 212
Currently hospitalized: 12
New positives: 24
New deaths: 1

– Male, 60s, Pecos County: unvaccinated

Total deaths in Tom Green County: 471 (301 from Tom Green County and 170 from other counties)

Informe COVID-19 del 2 de diciembre de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 25427

Casos activos: 212

Actualmente hospitalizados: 12

Nuevos positivos: 24

Nuevas muertes: 1

– Hombre, 60s, condado de Pecos: no vacunado

Total de muertes en el condado de Tom Green: 471 (301 del condado de Tom Green y 170 de otros condados)

GenderAgeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Female63HispanicTGCAntigen
Female37WhiteTGCAntigen
Female66WhiteTGCPCR
Female19OtherBexarPCR
Male56HispanicTGCPCR
Male71HispanicTGCPCR
Female35WhiteTGCPCR
Female46WhiteTGCPCR
Male14OtherSchleicherPCR
Female65WhiteTGCPCR
Male29HispanicTGCPCR
Male14HispanicCrockettPCR
Female14WhiteKimblePCR
Female40WhiteTGCPCR
Female22WhiteCrockettPCR
Male53WhiteCokePCR
Male23OtherTGCPCR
Female16HispanicTGCPCR
Female38WhiteTGCPCR
Male39WhiteTGCPCR
Male18HispanicCokePCR
Female59HispanicIrionPCR
Male36HispanicTGCPCR
Female16WhiteTGCPCR

