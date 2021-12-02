1 death, 24 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 and the death of one more patient from causes related to COVID-19 today, Thursday, December 2, 2021.

Reporting from the Health Department is included as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo.

According to that report, the patient who died as a result of infection with coronavirus was an unvaccinated Pecos County man in his 60s. No other information about the patient is currently available.

The full report is included below.

Deaths as a result of infection with COVID-19 from March 11, 2020, to December 2, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily COVID-19 infections from March 11, 2020, to December 2, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

COVID-19 hospitalizations from March 11, 2020, to December 2, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

December 2, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 25,427

Active cases: 212

Currently hospitalized: 12

New positives: 24

New deaths: 1 – Male, 60s, Pecos County: unvaccinated Total deaths in Tom Green County: 471 (301 from Tom Green County and 170 from other counties)

Informe COVID-19 del 2 de diciembre de 2021 Total de casos positivos: 25427 Casos activos: 212 Actualmente hospitalizados: 12 Nuevos positivos: 24 Nuevas muertes: 1 – Hombre, 60s, condado de Pecos: no vacunado Total de muertes en el condado de Tom Green: 471 (301 del condado de Tom Green y 170 de otros condados)