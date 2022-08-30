SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University has been awarded a grant of nearly $1.5 million from the National Service Science Foundation (NSF) to provide opportunities for minority, low-income and other under-represented groups in ASU’s David L. Hirschfeld Department of Engineering.

Titled “Diversifying the West Texas Civil and Mechanical Engineering Workforce,” the grant is to provide scholarships of up to $10,000 per year for “talented, low-income students seeking ASU bachelor’s degrees in civil or mechanical engineering,” according to the release.

The report continues by acknowledging that Dr. Dick Apronti, assistant professor of engineering, Dr. Elaine Stribling, assistant professor of curriculum and instruction, and Dr. William Kitch, chair of the David L. Hirschfeld Department of Engineering, will oversee the grant project.

“We’re very excited to have won this NSF grant,” Kitch said. “These scholarship funds will allow a lot of low-income students to achieve their dreams of becoming engineers. We especially want to thank the members of our Industry Advisory Council who supported this grant by committing to provide mentoring to our students. This industry collaboration was a key reason we were able to win this highly competitive grant.”