"Hooves and Books" brings Summer reading opportunities to children Video

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Sonrisas Trails is partnering with Palmer Feed and Supply for a summer reading program, "Hooves and Books." The first reading will take place Tuesday, June 4th at the Palmer Feed Store on N. Chadbourne beginning at 10:00a.m.



"...remind him of the science museum...," reads Tripp who is 9 years old.



"Any way that you can involve reading out loud in any atmosphere is beneficial to not only the reader, but the peers that they are being read to," said Megan Kirkwood, Program Director at Sonrisas Trails.

Studies have shown that summer reading is critical for children to retain knowledge and skills learned in the previous school year.



"My kid's a kindergartner. I know how important it is to read. They lose these skills in the summer time, then you get back to school and you're kind of behind," added Kirkwood.

That is why Sonrisas Trails is partnering with Palmer Feed and Supply for their summer reading program, "Hooves and Books."



"A Summer reading program is something that we could do to contribute to the community. It's free of charge. Anybody, any age can come read," explained Kirkwood.

Children who participate in the program will have the opportunity to read aloud to Buttercup, Sonrisas' miniature pony and newest addition to the family.



"There'll also be some time to groom her, brush her. If you want to just come and pet a horse you're more than welcome to do that as well," pointed out Kirkwood.



Kirkwood hopes that this new program will get more children to read over the summer months...



"This is a way to get your kid out, see some friends, make new ones and read to a horse," indicated Kirkwood.

...and she is sure Buttercup will be an amazing audience to the children.



"I think she'll love her new job," affirmed Kirkwood.



The readings will be completely free for anyone who wants to participate. There will also be another reading on June 25th, also beginning at 10:00a.m.