SAN ANGELO, Texas – It’s time to celebrate all things dear to us. Whether it is devotion to a mate, a child, or even yourself, everyone loves a good piece of chocolate.

Love is in the air and Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and Cowboy-Up Chocolatier is preparing for their busy season!

“Valentines is the second most busiest holiday following Christmas. Usually leading up to it, it gets busier by the day. The last day, a lot of the guys like to wait until the last minute so Monday we will be slammed,” said Misty Mullin, owner of Cowboy-Up Chocolates.

Misty and her husband took over the chocolatier from the previous owner two years ago and bringing sweets to the Concho Valley she says is well, sweet!

“Making chocolates and sweets for everybody that comes in here is nice. They are always in a good mood and their excited to try chocolates or buy for their friends. It’s always just a fun place to be,” said Mullin.

If you’re significant other just cant seem to figure it out tell them to ask about the Cowboy’s Heart Collection!

Happy Valentine’s Day Concho Valley!