Local HEB employee tests positive for COVID-19 — store requests all patrons wear masks

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A local HEB store has had one employee test positive for COVID-19, according to a press release published Friday, June 19, 2020.

“A Partner who was confirmed positive for COVID-19 was last in the store on June 9, 2020,” stated the press release, “All directly affected Partners at the location have been notified and the store has been deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times since then. At our stores, we continue to enforce proper social distancing practices, strict sanitation and require the use of masks or facial covering by all our Partners and vendors in customer facing and close contact positions.”

The store, located at 5502 Sherwood Way, has also requested that customers wear masks and follow social distancing protocol while in the store. “H-E-B requests all our customers to wear masks or facial coverings while shopping in our stores. Social distancing, wearing masks, proper hand washing, and sanitization are all things we do to help keep Texas healthy.”

“While the pandemic is an evolving situation with many unknowns, we are sure of one thing: We will do our part to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face.”