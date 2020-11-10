Local Health Authority, Dr. James Vretis, discusses the COVID-19 pandemic in Tom Green County

Local Heath Authority, Dr. James Vretis talks with Kristen Strakalaitis about how San Angelo hospitals are dealing with COVID-19 and about plans about how they will continue treating patients.

