Local grocery stores struggle to keep clean and practice social distancing

Stores have implemented cleaning more often and helping their customers sanitize

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Grocery stores are crowded every day. They want to keep items on the shelves and they want to keep the store clean, especially now.

“The grocery industry has been put on its head in the last five to six weeks,” said Rulli Bros. owner Michael Rulli.

With more customers shopping, stores are having trouble keeping things clean.

Rulli says that within the last few weeks, they’ve had to up their cleaning routine.

“As soon as this happened in the end of January, we knew it was going to be a problem. We started doing sanitizing, not only in the morning but at night after we close, too,” he said.

But it didn’t stop there.

The store started wiping down the carts once an hour, adding a cleaning station so customers can clean it if they want to and offering gloves and surgical masks.

However, the masks aren’t given out to everyone.

“I’ve actually been approached by several different medical facilities that said, if you don’t need them, try to use them sparingly. We’re trying to use them for our customers that might be in jeopardy,” Rulli said.

Rulli’s cashiers are taking their time in-between customers to wipe down their area as well.

Down the road at the Sparkle Market on Western Reserve Road, a similar process is happening.

“The minute they see something, on their belt, they wipe it, they have spray. They’ve been wearing gloves,” said Assistant Manager Dan Ginnetti at Sparkle Market.

But where a real problem lies is social distancing in stores.

“It’s almost impossible, especially with a cashier. It’s two feet away from the customer that’s paying. I don’t know how we can possibly do that,” said Ginnetti.

Rullis also faces social distancing problems.

“Instead of being right up on the keypad, we ask that you step back a foot or two so we could have as much of that personal space as possible,” Rulli said.

Rulli also added that if you see someone working during this coronavirus scare, to thank them and be patient with them.

More Stories for you

• Local church provides meals amid Corona outbreak

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Paul Ann Baptist Church served over 500 meals to San Angelo residents. Originally slated to begin a…

• Shannon Medical Center to begin efforts to be better equipped in the event of COVID-19 diagnoses

SAN ANGELO, Texas – An official statement has been released by Shannon Medical Center and Shannon Clinic in regards to…

• Community Medical Center to begin efforts to help conserve supplies in case of COVID-19 needs

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The CEO of Community Medical Center has released an official statement in regards to the COVID-19…

• City of San Angelo’s 10 person gathering rule goes into effect tonight

San Angelo, Texas- The City of San Angelo voted yesterday to extend a local disaster declaration. This disaster…

• SAISD moves to virtual home-based learning amid Coronavirus pandemic

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Monday, San Angelo ISD students will start on-line classes because of the statewide order for…

• Local parks remain open amid COVID-19 pandemic

San Angelo, Texas- Concerns over COVID-19 may have many of us locked inside of our houses over the next few weeks….