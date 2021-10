AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Game Wardens announced this year’s recipient for the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (SEAFWA) 2021 Texas Officer of the Year, Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

This year, the award goes to Cynde Aguilar of San Angelo.

A statement from the Texas Game Wardens said, “We are extremely proud of Warden Aguilar and her hard work and dedication to conservation law enforcement.”

