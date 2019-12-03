Local farmer charged with defrauding victims of $750,000 in national cattle selling scheme

News

by: George Stockburger

Posted: / Updated:

VETERAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Michael Rogers, owner of Rogers Farms, has been charged by a Chemung County Grand Jury for developing a financial scheme that defrauded victims across the country of over $750,000.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division initiated an investigation in November of 2017, after receiving complaints from numerous owners and operators of cattle farms located in the mid-west, and throughout the northeast.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Rogers “developed a financial scheme involving the purchase and sales of cattle.”

Rogers has been charged with three counts of Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree, a Class D Felony, one count of Grand Larceny in the 4th degree, a Class E Felony, and one count of Scheme to Defraud in the 1st Degree, a Class E Felony.

Rogers was arrested on a Superior Court Warrant and remanded to the Chemung County Jail pending further court appearances.

More Stories for you

• December 2, 2019 LIDAR Traffic Enforcement Operations
SAN ANGELO, TX – On Monday, December 2, 2019, the San Angelo Police Department’s Traffic Section and a Tom Green C…

• TGC Sheriff’s Office Update on 32 Year-Old Investigation of John Doe
SAN ANGELO, TX – On 11/15/87 the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office was notified that several individuals were walking…

• CVHP News: December 3, 2019. ‘Trooper Tuesday’ with DPS Sgt. Justin Baker
Join Senora Scott every weekday morning for CVHP News. This will be a webcast letting you know what we’re working on …

• NORAD begins countdown to 2019 ‘Santa Tracker’
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (WBTW) – The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has started their countdown to the…

• Ballinger Memorial Hospital now provides Mammography Services
Sommer McCullough and Sally Lutes from the Ballinger Memorial Hospital stop by the KLST Studio to talk to us about the…

• Producers Livestock Auction Company Sales Report
Benny Cox with Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest on local, regional, and national livestock news. We…

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.