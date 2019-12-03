Local farmer charged with defrauding victims of $750,000 in national cattle selling scheme

VETERAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Michael Rogers, owner of Rogers Farms, has been charged by a Chemung County Grand Jury for developing a financial scheme that defrauded victims across the country of over $750,000.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division initiated an investigation in November of 2017, after receiving complaints from numerous owners and operators of cattle farms located in the mid-west, and throughout the northeast.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Rogers “developed a financial scheme involving the purchase and sales of cattle.”

Rogers has been charged with three counts of Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree, a Class D Felony, one count of Grand Larceny in the 4th degree, a Class E Felony, and one count of Scheme to Defraud in the 1st Degree, a Class E Felony.

Rogers was arrested on a Superior Court Warrant and remanded to the Chemung County Jail pending further court appearances.

More Stories for you

• December 2, 2019 LIDAR Traffic Enforcement Operations

SAN ANGELO, TX – On Monday, December 2, 2019, the San Angelo Police Department’s Traffic Section and a Tom Green C…

• TGC Sheriff’s Office Update on 32 Year-Old Investigation of John Doe

SAN ANGELO, TX – On 11/15/87 the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office was notified that several individuals were walking…

• CVHP News: December 3, 2019. ‘Trooper Tuesday’ with DPS Sgt. Justin Baker

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning for CVHP News. This will be a webcast letting you know what we’re working on …

• NORAD begins countdown to 2019 ‘Santa Tracker’

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (WBTW) – The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has started their countdown to the…

• Ballinger Memorial Hospital now provides Mammography Services

Sommer McCullough and Sally Lutes from the Ballinger Memorial Hospital stop by the KLST Studio to talk to us about the…

• Producers Livestock Auction Company Sales Report

Benny Cox with Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest on local, regional, and national livestock news. We…