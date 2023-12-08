SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Candi Wolfe and her family are inviting the community to walk through over two acres of their Christmas light display, which took 2 months to complete.

The Wolfe family started putting up lights and blow-ups about 10 years ago and every year they have added more to the Christmas display that now spans across nearly three acres. This year it took the family eight weeks to complete, with 19 large blowups, a little under 10,000 lights and a few more things to come like a 7-foot nutcracker.

Wolfe told CVHP that the hardest part of putting up the display is decking out the trees, which are several feet tall. Her favorite part of the display however is a blow-up of a fluffy dog with long shaggy ears. The newest addition is an Abdominal Snowman blowup which had to be hoisted up their windmill onto a platform which they handmade specifically for it.

Not every decoration is new. Some pieces hold sentimental value and have been passed down through the years or serve as a reminder of a lost family member.

2023 Wolfe Christmas Light Display Photo by Dusty Ellis

“All of our family has passed away except for my husband’s mother,” said Wolfe. “She gave us, from years ago that she bought, was all the reindeer which are in their stalls… that’s probably the oldest one and the one with the most sentimental value.”

Another part of the display that holds a lot of meaning to the family is 13 handmade candy canes that adorn the property’s fence. Wolfes husbands father cut every single one of them out and painted them eight to nine years ago for each grandchild. He has since passed away.

“We have that on the poles and he is kind of with us helping us decorate,” said Wolfe.

The cost to run their display last year was $250 and Wolfe is anticipating that number to go up to $350 – $450 this year with their recent additions. To cut back on costs, however, the family tries to only use LED lights and only keep them on for certain hours. In total, the entire display collected over the years was estimated to cost over $3000.

“It’s a lot of extension cords, ,” said Wolfe.

The family puts on the display every year, not only for their family but for the community as well. Wolfe said the kids in the area and those who take the school bus have requested they leave the display up in the early morning hours so they can still see it on their way to school every day.

2023 Wolfe Christmas Light Display Photo by Dusty Ellis

2023 Wolfe Christmas Light Display Photo by Candi Wolfe

2023 Wolfe Christmas Light Display Photo by Dusty Ellis

2023 Wolfe Christmas Light Display Photo by Candi Wolfe

2023 Wolfe Christmas Light Display Photo by Dusty Ellis

2023 Wolfe Christmas Light Display Photo by Dusty Ellis

Saturday, December 9, and Saturday, December 16, from 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. the family will open their gates for people to come in and take photos, do sidewalk art, and enjoy free popcorn and candy.

Several of their family will be dressed as elves and more to help. They have invited their church, great niece and nephew’s schools, their daughter and granddaughter’s classes and their neighborhood friends.

This is the family’s first year opening it up and if you happen to miss the lights on Saturday the display is lit up every day from 5 p.m. -10 p.m. (unless the wind is too high) for those who would like to see it.

Wolfe said that if this year goes well, the family will add even more and may add more dates next year for more of the public to come.



“We enjoy the season and celebrate Christ, it’s part of giving back with what we are blessed with,” said Wolfe.



The Christmas Light Display is located at 1101 Apache Trail.