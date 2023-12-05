SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Hall family has decked the ‘Hall” with a bright display of Christmas lights, bringing the joys of the season to their neighborhood.

Lanny Hall and his family first moved into town in 2019 and 2020 was the first year they were able to begin putting together their Christmas light display and it has grown larger every year.

“I get these things out here and I’m like, ‘it’s not enough,’ so each year it’s a little more,” said Hall.

A newer addition to the display is a string of lights on the roof that read, “‘Tis Lit,” with a snowflake and Christmas tree. In total, it took Hall two and a half weeks to fully put up the display having started early in November.

While the lights bring smiles to drivers, Hall’s favorite part of the display is watching his three-year-old daughter see the progress and her reactions to the inflatables and lights in the yard.

Hall grew up putting up Christmas lights with his family and reminisced of his own childhood.

“Me and my dad would get up on the roof and he probably did more of the work, I just liked getting up on the roof,” said Hall. “And my mom would just let me go nuts in the house, a Christmas explosion as I was growing up.”

Hall family Christmas light display CC Photos by Lanny Hall

Hall family Christmas light display CC Photos by Lanny Hall

Hall family Christmas light display CC Photos by Lanny Hall

Hall family Christmas light display CC Photos by Lanny Hall

Hall family Christmas light display CC Photos by Lanny Hall

Hall family Christmas light display CC Photos by Lanny Hall

The surrounding community enjoys seeing the display the Halls family put up grow, some even leaving Christmas thank you letters to the family.

“It’s pretty cool how many people have seen it and they leave those notes and I’m like ‘oh wow,” said Hall, ” People are enjoying it, that’s pretty cool to see.”

Every year it seems as though fewer people put up Christmas lights but Hall said it seems as though Christmas decorating is making a comeback.

“When I was a kid I feel like I remember you could drive and almost every house had something up,” said Hall, “Last year it felt like there wasn’t as much…this year I think people are more in the Christmas spirit.”

Hall’s Christmas light display is made up of a mix of new, old, and even vintage pieces collected over the years, some he has refurbished himself. The most notable of these are a vintage Frosty the Snowman, glowing bow lights from the 70’s and a newer Whataburger table tent blow-up.

Halls Christmas light display can be seen on Sunset Road between the intersections of Forest Trail and College Hills Blvd.