SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Lip Chip is an existing company in San Angelo that intends to build a new production facility for the manufacture of computer microchips to be implanted in horses.

These chips which can be implanted in the upper lip or neck will remotely monitor various health conditions of the animal. After implantation, the Hoof Link System can be used to keep track of the horse’s current health and identity as well as any and all paperwork related to the animal.

While the implantation of chips into horses isn’t new Lip Chips methods of implantation of a microchip allows for less than 1% migration and is less painful for the horse when compared to other chips.

Lip Chip intends to build a new facility in San Angelo at 2031 Shahan Road which is outside the city limits but within the City’s Extra Territorial Jurisdiction. According to city documents, Its location in the ETJ somewhat limits the incentives available from COSADC. Due to the fact that no property taxes will be paid to the City, the economic impact on the City is somewhat reduced. However, building supplies will most likely be purchased in the City, personnel will still shop in the City and much of the available workforce will come from within the City.

Lip Chip plans to invest $20,000,000 in the new facility and $8,600,000 in new equipment. They currently have seven employees and are planning for an additional 18. Average wages are $37,000 per year and they anticipate a future payroll of $1,250,000 per year.