WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- Mother’s Day is this weekend and local independently owned businesses are overflowing with customers after the pandemic slowed them down the past two years.

Gift baskets, t-shirts, picture frames, and flowers are just a few of the items you can get to make those last minute Mother’s Day gifts special.



The sign on the outside of Divine Designs lets people know the boutique has flowers and gifts, and when you step inside you will quickly realize it has more to offer.



Owner Sharon Jackson says this family owned business has been around for 15 years, and there is nothing they don’t have in the store.



“We have vest, t-shirts, socks, gift baskets, floral arrangements you can mix and match. We have jewelry, you can custom design, whatever you like,” Jackson said.



Jackson says the pandemic helped business thrive because people began to shop locally.



As she works to serve the community for Mother’s Day, she get’s to do it with her own mother by her side.



“I don’t think a lot of people realize Sunday is Mother’s Day!,” Jackson said. “It’s always the second Sunday and this year there is only a week in between, because the first fell on Sunday. This is the earliest mother’s day will ever be. I think people are going to be caught off guard, and I have a feeling we are going to be rocking.”



Across town, Norma Benitez is busy as well with many orders and event requests for her unique bike flower stand, Norma’s Blooming Bike, an idea that started after a very special time in her life.



“My husband proposed to me in Paris, and in Paris there are tons of flower shops that have a pick by stem bouquet process,” Benitez said.



Benitez wants others to have the same personal experience, after the pandemic slowed down the interaction aspect she is happy to be back.



“They are able to come and actually experience the bike process rather than go into a flower shop and pick up an already made arrangement,” Benitez said. “I’ve noticed now that people love the aspect of I picked these specifically for you mom, and they love giving it that way.”



“Without my parents as you probably know, you just can’t do it without them,” Jackson said.



Norma’s Blooming Bike will be at Fable Bookshop on Mother’s Day from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Divine Design will be open Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and closed on Mother’s Day.