Local businesses partner for event to help Family Shelter and save Christmas for victims of domestic abuse

SAN ANGELO, Texas – “We’re doing the Grinch pop up to encourage San Angelo residents to come have a really fun Grinch treat, they’re gonna have themed drinks at the coffee shop and themed drinks for the bakery,” Kelly Baer, Co-owner and Baker at Baer Bakery said.

This come-and-go event will be held Saturday, December 12th from noon to 3 p.m. at the Grind and Brew Café. This is not the first time the Baer Bakery and Grind and Brew Café have worked together to try to lift the spirts of San Angelo residents. Their last event was on Halloween.

“We got together again and decided to do one this month for the Grinch and just hope it’s going to be a big hit just the way the Harry Potter event was,” Mary Vega, Owner of the Grind and Brew Café said.

However, this time, they’re doing even more. After getting an update from the Family Shelter in San Angelo about the lack of donations this year, this duo decided to take action.

“They told us that it was so scarce this year that they were considering cancelling Christmas for their families, and that just broke our hearts and we said ‘we can’t let that happen’ so let’s do the toy drive and partner up with them and try to bring in as much awareness and hopefully toys for the families that they serve,” Baer said.

So with the story of the Grinch in mind, they set out to save Christmas for the more than 500 families the shelter serves from across the Concho Valley and you can help. You can bring an unwrapped toy for children from birth to teens to the Grind and Brew Café located at 220 N. Chadbourne. However, when you’re shopping they ask you keep one thing in mind.

“All the families that they support are victims of abuse, so they really make an effort to not have any weapon related toys,” Baer said.

Vega says, this season is all about giving back.

“I just ask everyone to come with an open heart and it’s a time for us to be a blessing to others, not just our families,” Vega said.

After this event you may even end up feeling like Mr. Grinch, when he learned about giving and the helping others along the way, it’s rumored down in Whoville his heart grew three sizes that day.