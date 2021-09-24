Local artist makes a splash in the “MUM” market this homecoming season

SAN ANGELO, Texas- The homecoming mum, a Texas token of affection, has now grown into extravagant pieces of art worn to celebrate high school homecoming football games and surrounding events. Mums are a huge Texas tradition during homecoming season and local artists are making their splash into the market.

Local artist Shelby Feathers shares how mums have become more lavish over the years.

“I’ve seen corsages, to garters on girls legs to the male garters. They have all different types of mums, I’ve even seen sashes. It’s grown from a single flower and kind of a small little thing to this big, giant, extravagant thing, its amazing,” Feathers said.

De Nada, a boutique on West Beauregard, loves local art work and helped Shelby distribute some of her mums. They hope to work with her again next year on a larger scale.

“People have been asking for not just the mums but the garters and were getting messages on Facebook and Instagram like hey do you have garters for TLCA? You know Wall? Wall is a big one that we’ve been getting and were like, no, not at the moment, but yeah for sure next year. We will definitely have them and hopefully a lot more because people have been liking them,” Veronica Aguero, owner of De Nada, said.

Feathers, a COVID-nurse at Shannon Hospital, says making mums for Central High School has been a therapeutic experience.

“This is my creative outlet these days. I absolutely enjoy it. I love it and also it provides school spirit to the kids. I make mums for high schoolers, junior high and even elementary school kids which really surprised me, but I love it because it gets them involved in the school they will eventually be apart of,” Feathers said.