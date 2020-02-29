Local artist inspired by fallen NBA legend

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Meet Gabriel Luckey, the multi-talented husband, father and artist that calls San Angelo his home. Gabriel prides himself in being one of a kind and you can definitely see that in every piece of artwork that he creates. “I want the piece to scream Gabriel Luckey, ‘ he told me.

Taking a look around his home, your eye is met with bursts of color and stunning pieces that not only inspire Gabriel but display his own artistic abilities as well. Upon meeting Gabriel and being welcomed into his home, I immediately felt like I wasn’t in San Angelo anymore. As we discussed the abundant amount of art on his walls, I knew this man was a little bit of Hollywood right here in West Texas.

One thing that resonated with me was how much of a family man Gabriel is. As we talked about his kids, he mentioned that his mother was very supportive of him. “I was always an artist, drawing from a young age. My parents will tell you. My mom was very supportive of me.” So it only made sense that he continued to establish his gift. “It wasn’t until 2006 that I really picked up some oil paints with a local artist Renee Alvarado and he kind of put the paint brush in my hand, the canvas in front of me and I was able to see a pro at work and when I saw that, that inspired me to paint with oils.”

Talking with Gabriel was like catching up with an old friend. Whether it be discussing the process it takes for him to become inspired to paint or just how far he sees his art career taking him, it is well worth every second spent. “I know that I’m this close to making it, whatever making it may be. I want everybody’s grandma’s to know about me and until then, I’m going to keep going.”

As his wife came home from working out and his adorable son ran through the living room, I found myself truly inspired by what Gabriel has accomplished for himself. “I’m just a Mexican boy from the hood, but I had dreams and I never conformed and only in America can you come from beans and rice and do whatever you want in life, truly.”

Gabriel can attest to that by looking at the massive amount of support he receives right here in his own community. “I can feel all the love people give me and all the support. I love San Angelo. I love the city. I feel the love every day. San Angelo – they got my back and I want to put San Angelo on the map.”

To learn more about Gabriel and his work, please visit his artist Facebook page and check him out on Instagram.