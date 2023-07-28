SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — Alex Freeman, president and CEO of the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, has joined the ranks of the Texans for the Arts (TFA) arts advocacy organization as of Friday, July 28.

According to an official statement made by the group, TFA is a statewide non-partisan organization that seeks to “champion an unwavering public commitment to the arts” and promote and develop policies and resources for artistic and cultural industries. TFA views Freeman’s addition to its board to be another step forward in its efforts to advocate for the arts.

“Alex Freeman’s commitment to our mission, coupled with their various areas of expertise will

most certainly strengthen our collective voice and advocacy efforts in the years ahead,”

Christopher Kiley, associate director of TFA, said.

TFA operates all across the Lone Star State to bring about its vision for the future of the state’s art and culture. Noting this passion, Freeman hopes to bring TFA’s vision and apply it right here in the Concho Valley.

“As a seasoned museum professional and digital strategist, I am passionate about enriching the arts and cultural heritage of Texas, especially West Texas,” Freeman said. “Joining Texans for the Arts’ board allows me to amplify my efforts and advocate even more effectively for the arts in San Angelo and the Concho Valley Region.”

Freeman has served museums in curatorial and educational for over 15 years and possesses 10 years of comprehensive knowledge of educational innovation in the museum, library, post-secondary and k-12 sectors. He has done previous work with notable organizations such as the Texas Association of Museums, the market research firm Tambellini Group, the New Media Consortium technology think tank, the Mexic-Arte Museum in Austin and the Artpace artist residency program in San Antonio.

“One of the most critical roles in organizational health and strength is that of board service,” Ann S. Graham, executive director of TFA, said. “This year’s slate of directors joining our current board possess a collective passion for the arts matched with a determination to ensure our field has the vital resources we need to continue to thrive. We are thrilled that they have chosen to invest their time and energy with us. Welcome aboard!”