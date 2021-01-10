Local and surrounding area closures due to inclement weather for January 10th-11th

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Due to inclement weather, some businesses and schools will be issuing statements in regards to closures and cancellations. We will update this page to include the latest information on closures, as they are released.

Paint Rock ISD: Issued from the Official Paint Rock ISD page on 1/10/21.

Due to inclement weather, PRISD is canceling school for Monday, January 11, 2021. Sports events are canceled as well. School board meeting is still scheduled to take place as planned.

This page will be updated throughout the day on January 10th as well as the 11th. Please stay tuned for all other information on closures throughout Tom Green County.

More Stories for you

• The Health Department confirms 4 additional COVID-19 related deaths and 98 new cases

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• Former Midland Mayoral candidate recounts protests at the U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – A former Midland Mayoral Candidate claims she did not storm the U.S. Capitol earlier this week w…

• San Angelo Police arrest man for sex crimes against child

Courtesy of: San Angelo Police Depatrment San Angelo, Texas (January 8, 2020)- The ongoing investigation by the San…

• One person has died after a head on crash on U-S 277 – 8 miles north of San Angelo.

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a driver and their…

• City animal shelter makes changes to services due to COVID protocols

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to the City of San Angelo, due to quarantining protocols and procedures with the local…

• San Angelo Police officer arrested by DPS, charged with DWI after being stopped for a traffic violation

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to a press release from San Angelo Police Department, just after 1:15 a.m. on Sunday,…