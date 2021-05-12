Living Prayer Chain to Pray for our Law Enforcement

T-shirt logo to be sold at prayer event

Courtesy: MWC Interests, Inc.

On Saturday, May 16th at 1:30 p.m., members of the community will join hands and form a living prayer chain around Historic Block One in San Angelo, Texas.

The Living Prayer Chain is to begin at 1:30 p.m., those attending are asked to gather at 1:00 p.m. at J Wilde’s at 20 E. Concho St. in Historic Downtown San Angelo.

T-shirts with the above logo will be available for purchase for $20 with all proceeds and donations to:

San Angelo Police Officer’s Charities

To be given to the families of the fallen officers in Eden, Texas

Deputy Samuel Leonard & Sgt. Stephen Jones

For more information about the event, you can call Mary Coffey at 325-234-5835 or email her at mcoffey@mwcinterests.com