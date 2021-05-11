LIVFD Open Team Bass Tournament

The Lake Ivie Volunteer Fire Department is holding an open team bass tournament to fund raise for the volunteer fire department. The event is hosted by the Concho Park Marina. The tournament will take July the 10th at Lake O. H. Ivie. Registration is at the Concho Park Marina on Friday from 6 to 10 pm and Saturday 5 to 6:30 am. Entry fee is 120 dollars per team which includes 2 raffle tickets per team.
1st prize is 1500 dollars. 2nd prize is 750 dollars. 3rd prize is 250 dollars. This year they have added a 12 and under age group with their own tournament with a prize of a new rod and reel. If you are interested and want more info you can contact Bob Beeson at 325-227-9052 or Concho Park Marina at 325-357-4466.