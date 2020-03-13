Livestreaming Now: President Trump declares national emergency to combat coronavirus

by: Ronnie Das

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – President Donald Trump declared a national emergency that would free up tens of billions of federal dollars to combat coronavirus.

President Trump spoke from the White House Rose Garden about the coronavirus pandemic.

