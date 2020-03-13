WASHINGTON (WLNS) – President Donald Trump declared a national emergency that would free up tens of billions of federal dollars to combat coronavirus.
President Trump spoke from the White House Rose Garden about the coronavirus pandemic.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Livestreaming Now: President Trump declares national emergency to combat coronavirus
WASHINGTON (WLNS) – President Donald Trump declared a national emergency that would free up tens of billions of federal dollars to combat coronavirus.