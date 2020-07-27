LIVE WEATHER BLOG: Rain expected to continue after Hanna

This story will be updated through out the day with the latest information.

The biggest impacts forecast for the Valley include heavy rain, gusty winds and possible flash flooding.

2:00 P.M. Monday Update

We continue to feel the remnants of Hanna as the spotty showers will continue throughout the afternoon and tonight. All the rain we will see will just add to the flooding in parts of the valley. Humid conditions will dominate as recovery efforts continue.

11:30 a.m. Monday Update:

McAllen Fire continues to conduct water rescues. According to the city of McAllen the heavy downpour due to Hurricane Hanna caused widespread flooding in neighborhoods and streets across the Rio Grande Valley.

10:30 a.m. Monday Update:

The flood warning for southern Hidalgo county and western Cameron county has been extended to 12:30 p.m. A flash flood watch stays in effect until 8 p.m. Monday for the entire RGV.

10:00 p.m. Sunday Update:

With the main portion of Tropical Depression Hanna now far enough away, the focus will now remain with the rain. Any that we see will just be runoff and accumulate now that the ground is soaked. Except for the possible showers overnight tonight and tomorrow, with the best chance of rain now remaining on Tuesday. Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect until 6:00 am on Monday morning.

8:30 p.m. Sunday Update:

Tropical Depression Hanna continues to move out towards the west south west. it will continue to weaken overnight. Flash Flood Warnings remain in effect until 10pm this evening. Spotty showers are possible for Hidalgo County and Cameron County, however, most of the activity remains in Starr County.

7:45 p.m. Sunday Update:

Tropical Depression Hanna continues to bring rain into the western portion of the Rio Grande Valley. Expect for spotty heavy showers to continue on and off overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning. We are still seeing some windy conditions as well. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for the lower portions of Hidalgo and Starr Counties until 10pm tonight.

5:00 p.m. Sunday Update:

Tropical Storm Hanna downgraded to a tropical depression.

Flash flood warnings now extended to 7 p.m. for Hidalgo and Starr counties.

Depression moving west southwest at 9 mph.

4:00 p.m. Sunday Update:

Hanna has been downgraded to a tropical depression. Rain will be expected until Wednesday.

Flash flood warning until 5 p.m. for Hidalgo and Starr County.

3:30 p.m. Sunday Update:

Continuous showers

Light to moderate rains

Flash flood watch till 7 p.m.

3:00 p.m. Sunday Update:

Light to moderate rain in Hidalgo and Starr County. Tornado watch in effect.

2:30 p.m. Sunday Update:

Tropical Storm Hanna weakening.

Moving at 9 mph. Thunderstorm warnings till Wednesday.

2:00 p.m. Sunday Update:

Tropical Storm Hanna weakening. Heading west southwest. Tornado watch till 10 p.m.

1:30 p.m. Sunday Update:

Rio Grande City/Roma getting heavy rains. Storm weakening. Flood watches, flash flood warnings in effect.

1:00 p.m Sunday Update:

Flood warnings continue to 3 p.m. and could be extended. A tornado watch is effect until 10 p.m.

12:30 p.m. Sunday Update:

Heavy rain continues in Willacy County, where a tornado warning is in effect until 1:00 p.m.

Large amounts of rainfall are continuing across the Rio Grande Valley.

11:30 a.m. Sunday Update:

Heavy rain continues in Western Cameron and eastern Hidalgo counties.

A tornado warning is in effect for central Hidalgo county until 12:00 p.m.

Rain totals for the mid to lower RGV are from 10 to 15 inches and eight to 10 inches in the mid to upper valley.

10:00 a.m. Sunday Update:

Heavy rains continue in western Cameron county.

The flash flood emergency in the Alton/La Joya/Mission area is extended until 1:00 p.m. Residents in these areas should seek high ground immediately.

Additionally, there is a flash flood emergency warning through the McAllen/Alamo/San Juan/Weslaco/Mercedes area.

9:30 a.m. Sunday Update:

Heavy rain is streaking across Cameron and Hidalgo counties.

Flash flood warnings are present across the Rio Grande Valley.

A tornado watch is in effect for northern Hidalgo County.

8:30 a.m. Sunday Update:

Heavy rains continue in central Hidalgo County around the Mission area.

Tropical Storm Hanna has centralized in Mexico and continues to move WSW at 9 mph, however, bands of rain continue to threaten the RGV.

Flash flood warnings are in effect for every county in the RGV.

The strongest winds are in the Mission area and are averaging in the mid-30s.

8:00 a.m. Sunday Update:

Heavy rains continue in south central Hidalgo County. Light to moderate rain continues in Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr, and Willacy counties.

A tornado watch is in effect for all of the Rio Grande Valley and most of south Texas until Sunday at 10 p.m.

7:00 a.m. Sunday Update:

Heavy rains continue in south central Hidalgo County.

Mission is reporting 12 inches of rain flowing across Shary Road near Griffin Park Blvd.

A flash flood warning is in effect for coastal Cameron and Willacy counties.

6:30 a.m. Sunday Update:

Heavy rains continue in southwest Hidalgo County. eight to 12 inches of rain are reported in Cameron County. Eight to Ten inches of rain are reported in Hidalgo County.

The La Joya/Mission area is under a flash flood emergency. Residents are advised to seek higher ground immediately.

6:00 a.m. Sunday Update:

Numerous water rescues are being conducted in Mission. Between five and eight inches of rain fell in Mission in a very short time, causing flash flooding across the city.

Mission residents are advised to seek high ground immediately.

Flash flooding is also expected in Palmview, Peñitas, La Joya, Palmhurst, Sharyland, and Alton.

5:00 a.m. Sunday update:

The heaviest rains of Tropical Storm Hanna are in eastern Cameron County.

Wind gusts of up to 50 mph are reported in Hidalgo County.

Flash flood warnings are present in coastal Cameron County in Port Isabel and across Willacy county until 7:15 a.m.

4:50 a.m. Sunday update:

Heavy rains are still present in Cameron County. Lighter rain is still seen across Hidalgo County.

A flash flood warning is present in western Hidalgo and eastern Starr counties.

4:00 a.m. Sunday update:

The heaviest rains are now in southwestern Hidalgo and Willacy counties. Additionally, a tornado warning is in effect for northern Cameron County and southern Willacy County until 4:30 a.m. The storm continues to move WSW at 9 mph. Tropical Storm Hanna is now centered over Starr County and will soon move into Mexico.

3:42 a.m. Sunday update:

A tornado warning is now in effect for southern Cameron County until 4 a.m.

3:30 a.m. Sunday update:

The heaviest rains are over central Hidalgo and central Cameron counties. The rain is beginning to push into Starr County.

Flood warnings are in effect until 5:30 a.m.

3:00 a.m. Sunday update:

The heaviest rains are over central Hidalgo and central Cameron counties. Additional bands of rain are coming down from Tropical Storm Hanna that will continue to pour rain on the Rio Grande Valley throughout the night. Flash Flood Warnings are in effect for most of Cameron and Hidalgo counties. Rain totals of 10 to 15 inches are expected in the mid to lower RGV, meanwhile, six to eight inches are expected in the mid to upper RGV.

2:00 a.m. Sunday update:

Tropical Storm Hanna continues to make its way through the Rio Grande Valley. The heaviest rains are now over central Hidalgo County. Flood warnings are in effect for parts of Cameron, Hidalgo, and Willacy County.

1:00 a.m. Sunday update:

Hurricane Hanna has now been classified as Tropical Storm Hanna. Heaviest rain is now in Weslaco, Alamo, Mission, and McAllen.

12:30 a.m. Sunday update:

Heaviest rains are located at Interstate 69 with Elsa and Edinburg also seeing heavy rain. Winds are still being reported at at over 20 miles per hour in several areas, with 43 miles per hour being the highest.

12:00 a.m. Sunday update:

Heavy rainfall continues across the RGV. The strongest rains are moving through Hidalgo County.

11:00 p.m. Saturday update:

Heavy rainfall continues across the RGV. The strongest rains are in western Cameron, eastern Hidalgo, and southern Willacy counties. A tornado watch has been issued for these three counties as well until Sunday at 9 a.m.

10:00 p.m. Saturday update:

The heaviest rainfall is currently over western Cameron, eastern Hidalgo, and southern Hidalgo. Hanna continues to move WSW through the night at 8 mph. Flash flood warnings are in effect across the Rio Grande Valley. Rain totals of 10 to 15 inches are expected for the eastern half of the RGV through Sunday.

9:00 p.m. Saturday Update

The heaviest rainfall is currently over portions of southern Hidalgo, northern Cameron and eastern Willacy counties. Hanna is expected to continue to move WSW through the night with heavy rain, flash flooding and gusty winds.

8:00 p.m. Saturday Update

Gusty winds near hurricane force have occurred down to Port Mansfield; more than 8 inches of rain fell there so far. Elsewhere, rains are just beginning to pile up in the “lower” Valley, where winds are 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 50+ mph. DANGEROUS FLOODS ARE LIKELY TONIGHT in feeder bands

7:30 p.m. Saturday Update

6:00 p.m. Saturday

Hurricane Hanna made landfall at around 5pm this evening. Strong winds and heavy rain continue with close to 3 inches of rain in Port Mansfield and over an inch and a half of rain at South Padre Island.

5:30 p.m. Saturday Update

South Padre Island Mayor Patrick McNulty says DPS is in Port Isabel monitoring the bridge for possible closure. Winds are 35 with gust at 50 mph.

4:00 p.m. Saturday Update

Hurricane Hanna is now making landfall just north of the Valley. Heavy rainfall now falling in Willacy and Cameron County. Winds causing structural damage in Port Mansfield, Tx.

3:30 p.m. Saturday Update

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez has issued a proclamation declaring a local state of disaster due to the expected catastrophic flooding from Hurricane Hanna.

2:30 p.m. Saturday Update

Hurricane Hanna close to making landfall. Structural damage is now being reported in Port Mansfield, Tx. Heavy rain will continue through the night.

1:40 p.m. Saturday Update

Heavy rains began. South side of Hanna remains worst for lengthy downpours. High risk of extensive inland flooding.

12:30 p.m. Saturday Update

Waves are beginning to pick up on South Padre Island as Hurricane Hanna nears landfall just to our north. Winds have been gusting to 45 MPH so far and are expected to increase further over the next few hours.

11:00 a.m. Saturday Update

Storm surf picking up at the jetties at Isla Blanca Park.

9:30 a.m. Saturday Update

North Padre Island has already experienced damage at the coast as waves pelted various picnic tables near the water.

9 a.m. Saturday Update

Hurricane Hanna is now a category 1 hurricane with 75 MPH winds moving west at 9 MPH.