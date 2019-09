ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) — FBI Special Agent in Charge Chris Combs says his agency is faced with an active shooter situation almost every two weeks. The same team that was at the Sutherland Springs shooting in November 2017 is the same team that’s responding to Saturday’s mass shooting in Odessa.

“Unfortunately, we will get ready to go to the next shooting event, which is an unfortunate thing to say, but it seems like it’s what we do,” Combs said.