Tropical Storm Cristobal forms in Gulf of Mexico

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Cristobal officially formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday afternoon.

The National Hurricane Center put out an advisory at 12:30 p.m. ET saying Hurricane Hunters found Tropical Depression Three had strengthened to become Cristobal. The tropical storm currently has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Tropical Storm Cristobal is about 150 miles west-southwest of Campeche, Mexico and 135 miles northeast of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. It’s moving southwest at about 3 mph.

According to the NHC, Cristobal has already brought deadly flooding to parts of Guatemala and El Salvador. It’s expected to bring more heavy rain to parts of southern Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

The Tropical Storm is forecast to start moving north across the Gulf by this weekend. However, the NHC says it’s still too soon to determine location or timing of any potential impacts to the United States.

Cristobal is the third named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which started on Monday. It’s the earliest third named storm of an Atlantic season since the NHC started naming storms.

