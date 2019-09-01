LIVE NOW |
LIVE UPDATE: ‘Extremely dangerous’ Dorian closing in on Bahamas

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Bahamas are bracing for what the National Hurricane Center is calling the “extremely dangerous” Hurricane Dorian.

As of the 5 a.m. advisory, Dorian remains a strong Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph maximum sustained winds.

Hurricane Dorian is expected to be near or over portions of the northwestern Bahamas Sunday, bringing hurricane-force winds, life-threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall. The system is forecast to move closer to Florida’s east coast late Monday through Tuesday.

The latest NHC updates showing an eastern shift in Dorian’s track come as a relief to Floridians, but Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging everyone to still carefully monitor Dorian’s movement. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Florida’s east coast from Deerfield Beach to Sebastian Inlet.

