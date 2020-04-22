At least 1 dead after tornadoes, severe weather sweep across parts of Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – At least one person has died as a result of tornadoes that swept across Oklahoma Wednesday.

Officials with the Marshall County Emergency Management confirmed the death after a tornado touched down in Madill.

Several Madill residents took to Twitter to post photos and videos that they took of the tornado.

Officials urged residents in several southern Oklahoma counties to take shelter amid tornado warnings Wednesday afternoon and evening.

According to KFOR, several people have shared photos of a tornado on the ground.

The National Weather Service in Norman showed the movement of four severe weather cells amid tornado warnings in southern Oklahoma and north Texas.

This is a developing story.

